Paddy Pimblett Admits Ego Cost Him Grappling Edge at UFC 324, Hints at Benoit Saint-Denis Clash Next

UFC 324 marked the promotion’s debut on Paramount and delivered a thrilling main event, as Justin Gaethje outlasted Paddy Pimblett in a five-round war to claim the interim lightweight title. However, the result was overshadowed by controversy. Multiple eye pokes and a low blow against Pimblett sparked debate over the referee’s decision not to deduct a point, with two judges scoring the bout 49–46.

While fans appreciated the striking-heavy battle, critics questioned why Pimblett didn’t lean on his grappling advantage, given his elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu background. It’s a concern the Liverpudlian himself has since acknowledged. Reflecting on the fight, Pimblett admitted that ego played a role in his approach, as he chased a knockout rather than sticking to a smarter game plan.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pimblett admitted, “To be honest, with the last fight, I think a little bit of my ego got in the way. I wanted to knock him out. I wanted to strike with him and show everyone I could strike. I wanted a war.”

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He also emphasized the importance of improving his fight IQ moving forward, vowing to avoid the same mistakes inside the Octagon. He added, “When you’re trying to take him down in the fifth round after he bludgeoned you at the end of the second, it’s quite hard. Back to fight IQ. Back to the game plan, and not just swinging recklessly.”

Pimblett had previously voiced concerns about the officiating, maintaining that the repeated fouls significantly impacted his performance and that a point deduction could have changed the outcome. While he believes the scorecards, particularly rounds three and five, reflect a different narrative, he’s now choosing to move forward.

Looking ahead, Pimblett has hinted at Benoit Saint-Denis as his next opponent, potentially targeting a return at UFC 329 on July 11 during International Fight Week. While the UFC has yet to make anything official, Pimblett appeared to have dropped a major hint about his next opponent.

Taking to his YouTube channel in a tongue-in-cheek skit, Pimblett donned blonde pigtails, a beret, and munched on a baguette, imagery strongly associated with France. While stopping short of a direct reveal, he teased fans by saying, “I am not gonna reveal who [my] opponent is. The UFC will do that in due course. We will find out soon enough, are we?”

😂🇫🇷 Paddy Pimblett hints that his next opponent will be Benoit Saint-Denis. 🎥 @PaddyTheBaddy pic.twitter.com/EeWzToT5Vv — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 27, 2026

Fueling speculation further, Saint-Denis posted on Instagram holding what appeared to be a UFC fight contract while carrying his baby, seemingly confirming that a bout is signed. With both fighters hinting in their own ways, all signs suggest a matchup between Pimblett and Saint-Denis is imminent.

As for when and where, Pimblett may have already set the stage. Following UFC London, the Liverpool native publicly requested a spot on the International Fight Week card from Dana White, a request that was reportedly approved. That points toward a potential clash at UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas. The matchup would pit Pimblett against one of the division’s most dangerous surging contenders. Saint-Denis is currently on a tear, with emphatic finishes over top names like Beneil Dariush and Dan Hooker, making this a high-stakes test for the Englishman’s next outing.