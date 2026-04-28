Jiri Prochazka Blasts Carlos Ulberg in Fiery Rant, Names Next Opponent Following UFC 327 Loss

UFC 327 turned into a nightmare outing for Jiri Prochazka. Competing for the vacant light heavyweight title in his fourth bid for undisputed gold, the former champion suffered a stunning first-round knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg in the main event. What made the result even more remarkable was the adversity Ulberg faced. The New Zealander tore his ACL early in the fight and was under heavy pressure from Prochazka, yet still managed to land a perfectly timed check hook to end the bout.

While Ulberg drew widespread praise for his grit and composure, much of the scrutiny fell on Prochazka. Observers noted that the Czech fighter appeared to ease off after noticing Ulberg’s injury, allowing momentum to shift. Initially, he suggested he had shown restraint toward a compromised opponent, a claim many critics dismissed as an excuse.

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He later clarified that he lost sharpness and focus after realizing Ulberg was hurt, while also admitting he himself wasn’t performing at his best. Ulberg, however, rejected that narrative outright, even labeling Prochazka a pretender, comments that clearly struck a nerve. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Procházka fired back and said, “I don’t want to hear this bullshit from a stripper. Yeah, this is it. I believe that in the cage, we fighters are one of the most rare people in the world. Does anybody think that I prepared my words after the fight to tell the crowd I was so merciful?”

For context, Ulberg previously worked as a male entertainer early in his career to support himself, performing at events across Australia and New Zealand under the nickname “Ladies Night.” While some reports labeled him a stripper, Ulberg has since clarified that his role was more aligned with hosting parties and acting as a draw for club events as he worked his way toward a full-time MMA career.

Prochazka added, “Man, first of all, I didn’t say that. I didn’t say that because Joe Rogan told me it was a mercy. It was not about mercy, but I just saw Ulberg, and he was hurt, and I didn’t accept the scenario of the fight.”

Despite the heated exchange, the former champion ultimately gave credit to Ulberg and acknowledged his defeat at UFC 327. Now, the Czech fighter is already shifting his focus to what comes next. Interestingly, Paulo Costa made his light heavyweight debut on the same card, delivering a statement knockout win over Azamat Murzakanov to end his 16-0 unbeaten streak.

While Costa has his sights set on an interim title shot, an idea recently floated by Joe Rogan, Prochazka appears open to facing either the Brazilian or former champion Magomed Ankalaev in his return.

He explained, “I want to be back, I think around, right now I have the time with my girls, so it will be like two months, right now it’s two months really in the big press, so I just came back from after the fight, straight to the hospital. Right now, I believe somewhere around October. Right now, Costa or Ankalaev (makes sense).”

Jiří Procházka wants Paulo Costa or Magomed Ankalaev for his comeback fight 👀🔥 “Right now Costa or Ankalaev.” “I want to be the best — since you understand that, you have to defeat whoever.” “One of them I believe deserves the fight.” “Both of them right now I see as the… pic.twitter.com/cNPRjrsMtK — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 27, 2026

The aftermath of UFC 327 left both fighters in very different positions. While Ulberg secured the biggest win of his career, he now faces a lengthy layoff due to ACL surgery that could sideline him for close to a year. With the title picture at 205 pounds suddenly uncertain, Prochazka’s planned return later this year could play a pivotal role in reshaping the division.