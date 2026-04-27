Joe Rogan Names Fabricio Werdum As the Most Overlooked Heavyweight GOAT Contender

The debate over the greatest heavyweight in MMA history continues to evolve with each era. For many longtime fans, Fedor Emelianenko remains the benchmark. During the golden age of PRIDE FC, he went 28 fights without a legitimate loss, dismantling elite competition. His resume includes multiple wins over Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, victories against legends like Mirko Cro Cop, and triumphs over former UFC champions such as Mark Coleman, Kevin Randleman, Tim Sylvia, and Andrei Arlovski.

In the modern era, Stipe Miocic and Cain Velasquez often headline the conversation. Miocic owns the record for the most consecutive (three) and total (four) heavyweight title defenses in UFC history, highlighted by wins over Daniel Cormier and a tactical masterclass against Francis Ngannou, along with knockouts of Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos.

On the other hand, Velasquez showcased a rare blend of cardio, wrestling, and power with dominant wins over Brock Lesnar and dos Santos, highlighting a peak few could match. However, one name often overlooked in this debate is Fabricio Werdum, a point Joe Rogan recently emphasized.

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A former UFC heavyweight champion and two-time ADCC champion, Werdum boasts submission wins over Velasquez, Nogueira, Overeem, and even Emelianenko himself. A four-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and ADCC Hall of Famer, he competed across elite promotions including PRIDE, the UFC, and Strikeforce during a two-decade career.

His crowning moment came at UFC 188, where he submitted Velasquez to claim undisputed gold, defeating a fighter widely considered the most complete heavyweight of his era. That resume is exactly why Rogan believes Werdum deserves far more recognition in the 265-pound GOAT conversation.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan said, “I don’t think there’s a real GOAT in heavyweight. Because I think there are times where one guy would have beaten all the other guys. (Velasquez is) in the GOAT category. I would say in heavyweight there’s a GOAT category. You’ve got to put Stipe in there because he defended the heavyweight title more than anybody. He beat (Francis) Ngannou when Ngannou was in his prime, got rocked a bunch of times, and came back. So you’ve got to give it to him. He’s always going to be in the GOAT category.”

Rogan then turned attention to Werdum, pointing out that the Brazilian is often overlooked despite owning one of the most accomplished resumes in heavyweight history. He reminded fans that Werdum handed the Russian his first defeat in 10 years during their Strikeforce clash in 2009.

He added, “Cain, Fedor – of course, Fedor is like the real connoisseur. The real hardcore MMA-heads are like, ‘Fedor is the GOAT.’ I always say everybody forgets about Fabricio Werdum because Werdum tapped Cain Velasquez, (Rodrigo) ‘Minotauro’ Nogueira, and Fedor – and he tapped Fedor when Fedor was ‘Fedor.”

Joe Rogan believes former UFC heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum doesn’t get the credit he truly deserves 😕 pic.twitter.com/mu38PONIPk — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) April 26, 2026

Highlighting Werdum’s peak, Rogan emphasized the level of competition he had conquered. The UFC commentator added, “When you look at Fabricio Werdum in his prime, he’s in that range, man. He beat Cain Velasquez and Mark Hunt with a flying knee to win the title. He beat the best of the best. He beat them all, and he tapped three of the all-time greats.”

The Brazilian last competed in MMA in 2021, when his bout with Renan Ferreira ended in a no-contest. He later returned under Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC banner, where he dropped a split decision to Junior dos Santos in a bare-knuckle MMA contest. Werdum was also announced as part of the Global Fight League roster in late 2024, though plans for the promotion ultimately fell through.