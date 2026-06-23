Colby Covington Mocks Dustin Poirier Following Retired UFC Star’s Arrest in Georgia 

Earlier this year in March, Dustin Poirier admitted that life after retirement had been more difficult than expected. After spending nearly two decades competing at the highest level of MMA, the former UFC interim lightweight champion revealed that stepping away from the sport had left him struggling with an identity crisis. During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Poirier opened up about the emotional challenges of retirement. He said, “Retiring is scary man. Days are long. I have a lot of time. I don’t have to get ready for a fight. I wouldn’t say depressed, but I got into a kind of funk like, ‘What the hell am I going to do with my life?”

That struggle appeared to come into focus again on Sunday when Poirier was arrested in Georgia for public intoxication. The news was first reported by TMZ, with Clayton County court records showing that the retired UFC star was arrested and later released on bond. Specific details surrounding the incident were not immediately available. MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin later confirmed the arrest, noting that Poirier was released shortly after 10 p.m. ET the same day. The 37-year-old also made an initial court appearance on Monday morning.

While authorities have yet to release further information, former UFC fighter Ben Askren provided additional context, suggesting that Poirier was arrested after drinking heavily at an airport. Askren also shared a video that appeared to show Poirier playfully wrestling with another man at a bar before the incident. Following the arrest, Poirier addressed the situation on Instagram and apologized to his supporters, writing, “Love you all, I’m working on myself.”

He was having a good time at the airport. Wrestled some of my friends 😂 https://t.co/D1GMLNsEmc pic.twitter.com/Hi4R5U0i5N — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) June 22, 2026

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The incident quickly drew a response from longtime rival and former American Top Team teammate Colby Covington, who took aim at Poirier on social media. Reacting to Poirier’s first known run-in with the law, Covington wrote, “Nothing says role model and family man like being arrested for public intoxication at 37 years old at 6:38 p.m… on Father’s Day. Hit me up when you get out of the clink [Dustin], and I’ll send some RAB Zero to the father of the year.”

Fans are well aware of the deep-seated animosity between Poirier and Covington. Although Covington publicly apologized to Poirier in 2020 following a profanity-laced callout, tensions between the former teammates only escalated in the years that followed. After defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington called for a showdown with Poirier, but the highly anticipated grudge match never materialized inside the Octagon. Poirier, meanwhile, repeatedly made it clear just how much he disliked Covington, famously stating that if they ever fought, he would likely end up in jail afterward.

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The comments reflected the intense personal hatred that had developed between the two former ATT training partners. Both fighters have since stepped away from competition. Poirier retired following his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318 in his home state of Louisiana, bringing an end to one of the most accomplished careers in lightweight history. Covington also quietly exited the sport after a prolonged period of inactivity and a defeat to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa in December 2024.

As for Poirier’s recent arrest, Georgia law states that a public intoxication conviction can carry penalties of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. However, fans will be hoping the incident proves to be nothing more than a temporary setback for one of MMA’s most respected figures. Throughout his career, Poirier earned widespread admiration for his charitable work, professionalism, and conduct both inside and outside the cage.

Prior to this incident, he had no known criminal record or run-ins with law enforcement. Since retiring in July 2025, Poirier has stayed away from competition, closing the book on a remarkable career that featured 32 UFC appearances, 15 performance bonuses, and an interim lightweight championship.