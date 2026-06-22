Georges St-Pierre Explains Why Justin Gaethje Should Retire After UFC Freedom 250 Shocker 

After Justin Gaethje shocked the world by stopping Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 to become the undisputed lightweight champion, fans were left wondering what would come next for the veteran. In the immediate aftermath of the victory, Gaethje admitted that retirement had crossed his mind. However, he also revealed that he had promised his mother he would not make any emotional decisions about his future. Considering the long road it took for Gaethje to finally capture undisputed UFC gold, including winning two interim lightweight titles and the BMF championship over nine years, many believed the historic White House event could serve as the perfect ending to his legendary career. However, the American later made it clear that he is not ready to walk away from MMA just yet.

During a recent appearance on JRE MMA Show #181 alongside Trevor Wittman, Gaethje said, “Right now, I’m planning on (continuing fighting). There’s not something natural in me that feels like it’s over. So that’s all I can say.” One UFC legend, though, believes now is the ideal time for Gaethje to retire. Former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre thinks the newly crowned lightweight king should leave the sport while sitting on top of the mountain.

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For the unversed, St-Pierre followed a similar path during his own career. After making the ninth defense of his welterweight title against Johnny Hendricks at UFC 167, the Canadian stepped away from the sport for four years. He later returned for one final run, capturing the middleweight championship by submitting Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217. The victory proved to be the 28th and final fight of his career, as complications from ulcerative colitis forced him to vacate the title just weeks later, and he never entered the Octagon again.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Break Talk podcast, GSP said, “He’s the kind of guy that works really hard, and he comes back from adversity. It’s really inspiring to see what he has accomplished. You might not like what I’m going to say, but if I were him, because I like him, retirement. I heard Demetrious Johnson said it, but that’s what I would do. That would be an amazing ending. What else does he want to accomplish? He did it all.”

Moreover, St-Pierre urged Gaethje to reconsider his decision and walk away from the sport while still sitting atop the lightweight division with his health intact. He said, “Of course, for money. If you stop now, you’re under the impression that you’re leaving money on the table, maybe because you’re fighting for a title. And I’m sure he can still beat a lot of guys. Maybe he can still go on a roll because he still can do it, but health, I think, is the priority.”

GSP says Justin Gaethje should retire 🫡 “If I were him, I would retire. That would be an amazing ending. What else does he want to accomplish? He did it all” via TheBreakTalk pic.twitter.com/WWcUSa410j — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) June 22, 2026

The former two-division champion added, “And also the fact that when you’re a professional athlete in combat sports, it’s very hard to retire on top because you’re always tempted to see, ‘Oh, I can do one more, one more, one more,’ and you probably can do. But man, what a magnificent way to end a career it would be for him.”

GSP explained that retiring at the peak of one’s career is a rarity in combat sports. Aside from a select few names, such as himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov, many all-time greats who once looked unbeatable in their prime eventually endured prolonged losing streaks or became stepping stones for the next generation. Legends such as Anderson Silva, BJ Penn, and Tony Ferguson all experienced difficult endings to otherwise remarkable careers.

With Gaethje already 37 years old and reportedly not planning to compete again in 2026, St-Pierre’s advice carries significant weight. The lightweight division is also packed with younger contenders, including Arman Tsarukyan, Paddy Pimblett, Benoit Saint-Denis, and former champion Ilia Topuria, all of whom are at least five years younger than the American. Given those circumstances, GSP believes now may be the perfect time for Gaethje to hang up the gloves and leave the sport on his own terms.