Khamzat Chimaev’s Oxygen Deprivation Before Sean Strickland Fight Exposes Dangers of Short-Notice Weight Cuts

Weight cutting has always been one of the ugliest open secrets in combat sports. Fighters routinely drain their bodies to dangerous levels to gain a size advantage and the sport largely looks the other way until something like what happens to the former middleweight champion. Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev’s weight cut before facing Sean Strickland at UFC 328 was not a close call. It was a medical emergency that nearly canceled the fight. New details from his family show exactly how close “Borz” came to never making it to the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Brother Details Weight-Cut Emergency Before UFC 328

His brother Artur confirmed the former champion was basically redlining before he even hit the scale. With just 2.6 pounds left to go, Chimaev’s body hit a wall. He suffered from oxygen deprivation and a literal physical malfunction.

“There was a problem with the weight cut. The question became whether to cancel the fight or take the risk,” Artur said. “When there was 1.2 kg left, his body shut down… Oxygen deprivation. His body malfunctioned.”

🚨 Khamzat Chimaev’s brother says his body “shut down” during the weight cut for the Sean Strickland fight 😳 He says Khamzat originally had a deal in place to fight Jiri Prochazka at 205, but the UFC later called asking him to fight Strickland instead According to him, Khamzat… pic.twitter.com/lYCTdoKUdZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 12, 2026



A doctor forced Chimaev to stop the cut and take a recovery break. He checked his pulse before giving the green light to continue, which is why Khamzat was the very last fighter on the scale Friday morning.

Teammate Arman Tsarukyan said Chimaev had to shed nearly 50 pounds total. He was walking around at 231 and was still sitting at 214 just two weeks out. For a title fight, that’s a hospital ball of a weight cut.

The weight cut was made worse by a late change of opponent. Artur said there was already a signed agreement for Khamzat to fight Jiri Prochazka at 205 lbs before the UFC pivoted and asked him to defend his middleweight title against Strickland instead.

So, he had to scrap his bulk and slash 46 pounds on short notice. By the time he hit the cage, he had only rehydrated about 12 pounds. He was essentially playing “small ball” in a heavyweight frame.

Sean Strickland didn’t buy the official reading, claiming Chimaev “1000% missed weight.” Daniel Cormier also flagged Chimaev’s “hollowed out” look and dejected energy. He made the 185-pound limit on paper, but his body was clearly playing on broken ankles.

Khamzat Chimaev Demands Rematch With a Division Move

The outcome of UFC 328 added another layer to an already complicated situation. Strickland won by split decision to reclaim the middleweight belt. He snapped Chimaev’s undefeated record in the process and the fight itself was close enough to justify an immediate rematch conversation. Artur is pushing for exactly that.

“We’ve requested a rematch with Strickland. There’s an event in Abu Dhabi in October and we want to do it there. Khamzat isn’t the type of person to move to another weight class and leave unanswered questions behind. We want the second fight. Right now we have no other goals,” he said.

Chimaev also called out Strickland for a rematch on social media. However, Dana White told reporters a different story. According to White, Chimaev approached him in the cage right after the fight and said he was done with middleweight and wanted to move up.

White confirmed he supports the division move, adding, “Him moving up is exciting. Ever since ‘Fight Island,’ he’s gone on a run, went undefeated, won a world title, did everything he said he would do. But with the level of success and lifestyle, it makes it tough.”



On paper, it’s a smart play. The 205-pound division lacks elite wrestlers, and Chimaev’s frame is built for the extra weight. He already has wins over top middleweights like Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman, so his resume is solid.

Still, the issue is that the sport lets a narrow scorecard distract from the fact that Chimaev nearly collapsed just to make a weight class he clearly can’t sustain. It has every reason to raise eyebrows around the MMA community.