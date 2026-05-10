Dana White Gives Latest Update on Khamzat Chimaev’s Future After Dropping 185lbs Title at UFC 328

UFC 328 marked the end of Khamzat Chimaev’s undefeated run as the middleweight champion lost a closely contested split decision to Sean Strickland. With the victory, Strickland completed yet another stunning upset run after previously shocking Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in 2023. The nature of the fight also left many fans questioning whether Chimaev is truly built for the middleweight division anymore. After dominating the opening round with his wrestling, the Chechen appeared exhausted and noticeably slowed down, abandoning his trademark grappling-heavy style for long stretches of the fight.

Many attributed that to the brutal weight cut Chimaev reportedly endured ahead of fight week. According to Khalil Rountree Jr., the former champion cut a staggering 47 pounds to make the 185-pound limit. That reportedly stemmed from Chimaev initially preparing for a move to light heavyweight, where he was expected to challenge Jiri Prochazka for the vacant title at UFC 327. However, those plans never materialized.

Instead, Chimaev was forced into a grueling late weight cut that appeared to significantly impact his performance. Even at the weigh-ins, he was the final fighter to step onto the scales and barely made championship weight before eventually losing the title in his very first defense attempt.

Despite making it to fight night, Chimaev ultimately dropped a split decision to Strickland and surrendered the middleweight belt in the process. Following UFC 328, Dana White revealed during the post-fight press conference that Chimaev immediately expressed his desire to move up to 205 pounds. Recalling the conversation, White said:

He said, “[Khamzat] literally walked up to me after the fight and said, ‘I want to move up. I don’t want to fight in this weight class anymore. Ever since Fight Island, he’s gone on a run, he’s undefeated, won the world title. He did everything he’s said he’s going to do. But with the level of success and lifestyle, it makes it tough.”

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Recently, Chimaev further fueled speculation about a move to light heavyweight after posting “205” on X and appearing in training clips alongside top contender Rountree Jr. The former middleweight champion has also openly discussed fighting at 205 pounds for years, frequently calling out former champion Alex Pereira and revisiting the possibility during a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast.

Although White previously downplayed those ambitions during the UFC Houston press conference, his stance now appears to have softened following Chimaev’s title loss at UFC 328. If Chimaev officially makes the jump to light heavyweight, attention will immediately shift toward who he faces in his divisional debut.

White has already stated that the Chechen will not receive an immediate title shot, but given his star power and reputation, the UFC is almost guaranteed to match him up in a marquee fight. Looking at the current rankings, several intriguing options stand out for Chimaev’s first appearance at 205 pounds.

Potential opponents include Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev, Paulo Costa, and Volkan Oezdemir, all ranked names who currently do not appear to have confirmed opponents. With reigning light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg sidelined due to a torn ACL, the timing could work perfectly for Chimaev to establish himself as a major contender in a new division.