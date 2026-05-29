Tom Aspinall Could Earn Triple What He Earns Now — Breaking Down Eddie Hearn’s Bold Challenge to Dana White

Tom Aspinall is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and is widely regarded as an elite pound-for-pound fighter. He famously finishes his opponents with blistering speed, almost exclusively in the first round.

But according to Eddie Hearn, who is managing Aspinall’s commercial interests, the 33-year-old has one of the worst contracts in combat sports, and he can give the champion three times more paycheck than what he is earning now in UFC.

Hearn is also one of boxing’s most powerful promoters. He has recently asked Dana White to release Aspinall so that Hearn can pay him more than the UFC CEO.

Eddie Hearn Publicly Challenges Dana White to Release Tom Aspinall

Hearn, who signed Aspinall to his Matchroom Talent Agency in March for commercial and advisory purposes, told iFL TV that Aspinall is “extremely unhappy” with his UFC deal.

“I would like Dana White to release Tom Aspinall from his UFC contract,” Hearn said. “I will guarantee Dana that I will pay Tom Aspinall a minimum of three times more what Dana White is paying him.”

Weeks earlier, Hearn called Aspinall’s contract “a disgrace” after reviewing his financials, saying he could not believe the figures involved. Now, he claims he can guarantee Aspinall will score three times more in his bank account if he leaves the UFC.

The timing connects directly with Conor Benn leaving Matchroom for Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, making it harder to separate it from personal rivalry. Moreover, Aspinall’s relationship with the UFC is complicated.

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Hearn added, “Dana White should be happy for Tom Aspinall to receive that deal. [Aspinall] is extremely unhappy… unfortunately for him, he has signed a contract which is one of the worst, most grossly underpaid athletes I have ever seen. It’s absolutely disgusting what they’re paying him. Things need to change.”

His first undisputed title defense ended as a no-contest after Ciryl Gane poked his eye at UFC 321, forcing surgery in both eyes. He has not fought since last October and has yet to be cleared to return.

How Aspinall Could Actually Earn Three Times More Outside the UFC

While the UFC generated $775 million in the first half of 2025, its fighters received only 13 to 18 percent of total revenue. By contrast, players in the NBA, NFL, and NHL get 48 to 50 percent through union deals.

To make it worse, Forbes just dropped its highest-paid athletes list of 2026, where Canelo Alvarez ranked No. 2 at $170 million, Jake Paul No. 23 at $70 million and not a single UFC fighter cracked the top 50.

Last week’s boxing data added more spice to UFC’s already damaged reputation. Rico Verhoeven earned a reported $15 million for one boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk. His solo earnings are more than double what the entire UFC 328 card earned combined. Sean Strickland, who won the middleweight title on that same card, reportedly took home around $1.09 million.

This is where Hearn’s argument carries some serious weight. He told media that if Aspinall and Jon Jones were both free agents, he could put together an Aspinall-Jones fight and pay both men double what the UFC offered them, probably.

Free agency would also allow Aspinall to pursue crossover matches against Francis Ngannou or Anthony Joshua. These Saudi-backed superfights routinely pay individual fighters eight-figure purses.

Will White Release Aspinall?

Dana White will never release his contracted champion. The UFC relies on exclusive deals and giving in to a rival promoter sets a precedent White cannot accept.

But Hearn does not need White to cooperate to win the public relations battle. Every figure his callout brings up, such as Aspinall’s pay, Verhoeven’s purse and the Forbes list, keeps the fighter pay debate inside the promotion alive and presents Matchroom as the better option. For Aspinall, who is still sidelined by injury, this public pressure is right now his best leverage.