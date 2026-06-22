Alexander Volkanovski Interested in Lightweight Title Fight Against Justin Gaethje After UFC Freedom 250

When it was announced that Justin Gaethje would challenge Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title at UFC Freedom 250, most fans expected the bout to become another highlight-reel knockout on Topuria’s already stacked resume. Instead, the White House event produced one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. In a result few predicted, Gaethje survived an early storm before completely turning the tide in his favor. After a difficult opening, the veteran dug deep and began inflicting significant damage from the third round onward, pushing Topuria into unfamiliar territory.

As the punishment accumulated, the Spaniard’s face bore the signs of a brutal battle, with cuts and swelling around both eyes severely affecting his ability to respond. Moments before the end of the fourth round, a devastating knee to the ribs sent Topuria stumbling back to his corner in visible distress. Recognizing the extent of the damage, Topuria’s corner, including his brother Aleksandre Topuria, elected to stop the fight between rounds.

The decision crowned Gaethje the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and handed Topuria the first defeat of his professional career, ending his perfect 17-0 record. The victory completed a remarkable resurgence for Gaethje. Entering the year, many believed the 37-year-old’s best days were behind him after a career defined by countless wars inside the Octagon. Now, however, he sits atop the lightweight division as the undisputed champion. In the aftermath of Gaethje’s title-winning performance, Alexander Volkanovski has once again begun considering his chances of becoming a two-division champion.

While the reigning featherweight king has stopped short of actively campaigning for a lightweight title shot, he has openly acknowledged the possibility of moving up for a third attempt at UFC gold. With Gaethje confirming that retirement is not on the immediate horizon, the groundwork for a future super fight exists. However, ‘The Highlight’ is not expected to compete again in 2026, while Volkanovski is reportedly being lined up for a featherweight title defense against Movsar Evloev later this year.

That timeline makes a matchup unlikely in the short term. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski said, “Do I go up? People ask me, ‘Would you do it?’ Of course I’d do it. I’m going to call it if I feel like I deserve it. You’ve seen when I was defending my belt five times before I asked for the double champ, and then had the fight with Islam (Makhachev). That’s just how it is. I lost the belt, got the belt back, defended against (Diego) Lopes – does that put me in a position to go get another chance?”

The reigning featherweight champion added, “I’m not going to call for it. That’s the type of champion I am. I think you need to earn it, but if the UFC wants to offer it? Of course. See two 38-year-old fellas go at it in the lightweight division. 100 percent. Of course I would.”

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As fans already know, Volkanovski previously fell short twice in his quest to become a two-division champion when he challenged Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 and UFC 294. Their first meeting, which took place in Australia in February 2023, saw the then-No. 1 and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighters battle for five highly competitive rounds. Makhachev ultimately retained his title via unanimous decision, although many fans and analysts believed Volkanovski had done enough to leave with the lightweight belt.

The rematch in Abu Dhabi proved far more damaging for the Australian. After Charles Oliveira withdrew from UFC 294, Volkanovski stepped in on short notice to face Makhachev. Entering the bout amid reported mental health struggles, he suffered a devastating head-kick knockout just over three minutes into the first round. That defeat marked the beginning of a difficult stretch for the featherweight great, who was then knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 and lost his 145-pound title.

Since then, however, Volkanovski has re-established himself as one of the sport’s elite champions. Following an extended layoff, he reclaimed the featherweight belt against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 before successfully defending it again at UFC 325. As for the current lightweight title picture, Volkanovski believes Arman Tsarukyan has earned the right to challenge Gaethje for the belt and should be the next man in line.

At the same time, he recognizes that Tsarukyan’s relationship with the UFC could complicate matters and potentially create opportunities for others. He said, “Arman should be next, but when you’re not doing what the UFC (likes) and not being a company man, you can be punished for it,” Volkanovski said. “We’ll see what happens.”