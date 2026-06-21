Dana White Addresses Alex Pereira’s Call for Herb Dean to Stop Officiating Fights After UFC Freedom 250

The co-main event of UFC Freedom 250 between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane has generated controversy for all the wrong reasons. Pereira’s bid to become the first fighter in UFC history to capture championships in three weight classes came to an abrupt end when Gane stopped him in the second round. However, much of the post-fight discussion has centered on the sequence leading to the finish, with many questioning whether illegal strikes to the back of Pereira’s head played a role in the outcome.

In the aftermath, ‘Poatan’ directed his frustration toward referee Herb Dean, accusing him of failing to intervene and even calling on the UFC to prevent Dean from officiating his future bouts. In a lengthy video, he said, “Something’s got to be done. But one thing I’ll tell you, I think his time is up. I think he already did enough, and just like on a regular 9-to-5, on a regular business, he’s been there for too long already, and now he’s starting to mess up. Maybe he shouldn’t be there anymore. Something’s got to be done so people don’t end up getting hurt because of him.”

He added, “To be honest, a guy like that should be punished. That’s how it is. It’s a very serious job. It’s a very serious event. What happened, the ref should’ve faced legal consequences for that. It’s a contact sport, but on the back of the head? You’re right there, man, you have to be seeing it. But that was the opportunity of a lifetime for him, and the referee was right there to see it.”

Pereira further revealed that he and his team had spoken with Dean and other officials before the fight, citing concerns over Gane’s previous conduct inside the cage. According to the Brazilian, those discussions ultimately made little difference once the action began. He added, “If you watch the footage, multiple shots there, multiple elbows. OK, sure, the jab, but given everything that happened, illegal. I was getting up, it became difficult to recover, but I believe that if it wasn’t for those shots, I [wouldn’t] be in that situation and could’ve possibly recovered. Maybe not, but they were very hard shots and illegal.”

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Pereira later shared photos of the back of his head on social media, showing visible lumps that he claims were caused by the disputed strikes. Since then, he has continued to push for action against Dean and has even called for the veteran referee to be removed from officiating MMA bouts altogether. The controversy eventually reached Dana White during the UFC Vegas 119 post-fight press conference. White acknowledged Pereira’s complaints and indicated that he was taking them seriously, particularly because the Brazilian is not known for making public accusations or creating controversy without reason.

White said, “If you watch the fight, it’s undeniable that he got hit with some strikes to the back of the head, but in the middle of the action, when it’s going on, and guys are rolling around trying to get out of it. Sometimes the fouls happen. Maybe Dean should’ve said, ‘Watch the back of the head,’ or warned him or something like that. But I don’t know. I can tell you this: Alex Pereira is not a whiner. And Alex Pereira doesn’t complain about things or make excuses after fights. So I have to believe that he believed that. That he truly believed that was true.”

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For now, Pereira’s team is reportedly considering an appeal in an effort to overturn the result. Whether that appeal is ultimately filed remains unclear. White declined to comment on the likelihood of a successful challenge, stating that such matters fall outside his authority. However, he reiterated that Pereira’s complaints should not be dismissed lightly, given the former champion’s reputation for accepting both victory and defeat without excuses.

The controversy has also renewed scrutiny of Dean’s officiating record, as this is far from the first time the veteran referee has found himself at the center of a high-profile dispute. One of the most notable examples came in 2020 during Francisco Trinaldo’s fight against Jai Herbert. Dean was widely criticized for a late stoppage after Herbert appeared unconscious following a head kick, allowing Trinaldo to land several unnecessary follow-up strikes before intervening. The incident even led to an emotional cageside confrontation with commentator Dan Hardy.

In 2018, Dean faced similar backlash during Khalid Murtazaliev’s bout against C.B. Dollaway, where many observers felt he allowed the fight to continue despite Dollaway offering little to no intelligent defense while absorbing prolonged ground-and-pound. The following year, Dean came under fire again after stopping the fight between Ben Askren and Robbie Lawler. Dean believed Lawler had lost consciousness from a bulldog choke, only for Lawler to immediately protest the stoppage and reveal he was still conscious, claiming his thumbs-up signal had been misinterpreted.

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Perhaps the most controversial incident occurred at UFC 169 in 2014, when Dean halted the bantamweight title fight between Renan Barao and Urijah Faber. The stoppage drew widespread criticism because Faber appeared to be actively defending himself at the time, prompting public criticism from UFC leadership as well. With Pereira now adding his voice to a growing list of fighters and observers who have questioned Dean’s officiating in key moments, the debate surrounding the veteran referee’s future is likely to continue in the weeks ahead.