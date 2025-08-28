Daniel Cormier Disagrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Bold Take on Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan

At UFC 317, Ilia Topuria declared that he represents the new generation of MMA fighters ready to take over, and fans would agree that he has done exactly that. Since stepping into the Octagon, the Spaniard has been on a historic run, knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira in succession. That streak alone cements Topuria’s place in many analysts’ record books. But there’s more!

‘El Matador’ is also the second-youngest and the first-ever undefeated two-division champion in UFC history, a feat that makes his rise even more remarkable. That’s why it came as a shock when Khabib Nurmagomedov recently claimed that Topuria wouldn’t stand much of a chance against Arman Tsarukyan in a potential lightweight title clash. Now, UFC Hall of Famer and Khabib’s longtime AKA teammate, Daniel Cormier, has spoken out, and he strongly disagrees with the Dagestani’s assessment.

Daniel Cormier Doesn’t See Arman Tsarukyan Winning 8 Out of 10 Times Against Ilia Topuria

For the unversed, Nurmagomedov said that Tsarukyan fights smart at range, uses his kicks effectively, and has greatly improved over the years, making him more prepared to deal with Topuria’s power. He also highlighted his wrestling and ground-and-pound skills, noting his size and physicality would make a big difference on fight night.

‘The Eagle’ argued that Topuria has mainly faced strikers like Holloway and Oliveira, fighters with little to no wrestling threat, and has yet to deal with someone who can push a wrestling-heavy game plan like Tsarukyan. However, Daniel Cormier took to his YouTube Channel (h/t Red Corner MMA) and disagreed with this wild assessment by the former 155lbs kingpin.

“80%-20% is crazy, though. 80%-20% is hard when anyone’s fighting,” Cormier said. “The only time 80%-20% could be thought of in fights has been in the case of Khabib and Jon Jones. They’re the only people that have gone through this whole thing without losing.”

The former double champ then weighed on Topuria’s undefeated stature and added that Tsarukyan is certainly not the one to slay the Spaniard 8 out of 10 times.

“Guess who else hasn’t lost? Ilia Topuria. To put him on the opposite side of that 80%-20% is crazy. I don’t believe that for one second. I really do disagree with Khabib on that one. There is not a guy in the world that I believe is gonna beat Ilia Topuria 8 out of 10 times. That’s the truth.”

Topuria remains undefeated at 17-0 and continues to dominate the 155-pound division. While many fans and analysts argue that Tsarukyan deserves the next title shot more than anyone else, Dana White and the UFC brass don’t seem to agree.

Tsarukyan’s first shot at gold slipped away at UFC 311, when a back injury during his weight cut forced him to withdraw from a scheduled fight with Islam Makhachev. After that, White bluntly stated at the post-fight press conference that Tsarukyan would have to earn his shot again. With the Dagestani now moving to 170lbs, the Armenian tried to do just that by weighing in as the backup fighter for the UFC 317 main event between Topuria and Oliveira for the vacant belt.

But even then, the UFC’s stance didn’t change. Adding to the frustration, Topuria himself dismissed Tsarukyan as a worthy challenger, instead expressing interest in facing Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje for the belt.

Now, Tsarukyan has sparked fresh buzz by posting an Instagram story showing his fighter gear cabinet with the caption “soon.” Outside the Octagon, Tsarukyan has been keeping active through submission grappling. He’s set for his third grappling match of the year at ACBJJ 18 on September 19.

Earlier in May, he scored wins over Makasharip Zaynukov and even submitted Bellator legend Patricky Freire, staying sharp while waiting for his next UFC opportunity. It will be interesting to see if fans will finally get to Tsarukyan inside the Octagon for the first time since UFC 300.