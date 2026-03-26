Jiri Prochazka’s BMF Title Fight Rule Change Idea Is As Savage as His Octagon Approach

Jiri Prochazka will have a golden opportunity to reclaim the light heavyweight title when he faces Carlos Ulberg for the vacant strap at UFC 327 on April 11. The bout was made official after Alex Pereira vacated the championship to move up to heavyweight in pursuit of becoming the UFC’s first three-division champion.

While Prochazka would have relished a trilogy clash with Pereira, the Czech star now finds himself in another high-stakes showdown against an equally dangerous striker in Ulberg. Although his immediate focus remains on undisputed gold, fans recently got insight into how Prochazka envisions a potential BMF title fight.

The symbolic belt, last defended at UFC 326 in a grappling-heavy contest between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, left many underwhelmed given the expectations surrounding two elite strikers. Speaking to Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, Prochazka shared his vision for how BMF bouts should unfold, emphasizing relentless, stand-up warfare.

He said, “I thought about that and I just got an idea. I think the BMF title [will be won] by the guy who will stay in the center of the octagon and, like Max Holloway show with the hand to the center, and stay there and all the rounds all the time, just this. Pure violence, pure BMF.”

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While Prochazka and Felder agreed that BMF fights should prioritize striking and action, they stopped short of criticizing Oliveira’s tactical choice. Given Prochazka’s own resume, his take carries weight. Known for his all-action style, 28 of his 32 career wins have come via knockout, reflecting his commitment to finishing fights in emphatic fashion.

Since joining the UFC in 2020, every one of Prochazka’s wins inside the Octagon has come before the final bell, and even in defeat, he has never gone the distance. An astonishing 23 of his finishes have come in the first round, highlighting his explosive, high-risk approach.

That thrilling style has made him one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster. In just eight UFC appearances, Prochazka has earned eight post-fight bonuses, underlining his reputation as a must-watch attraction every time he steps into the cage. A future BMF title fight featuring the Czech star would almost certainly deliver fireworks.

For the unversed, Prochazka first captured the light heavyweight title in 2022 but was forced to vacate it due to injury before making a single defense. His attempts to reclaim the belt ended in TKO losses to Pereira at UFC 295 and UFC 303.

However, he rebounded strongly in 2025 with statement TKO victories over former champion Jamahal Hill and top contender Khalil Rountree Jr., reestablishing himself as one of the division’s most dangerous forces. Now, with another shot at gold on the horizon, all eyes will be on Miami to see whether Prochazka can overcome Ulberg and once again sit atop the light heavyweight throne.