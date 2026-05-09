Dana White Blown Away by Custom UFC White House Belt in Viral First Reaction

UFC is preparing for its most unusual event yet and CEO Dana White is clearly emotional about it. He recently showed off the custom “Freedom 250” championship belt and his reaction appeared absolutely unscripted.

The historic event is set to take place on June 14 on the White House South Lawn, coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary, Flag Day, and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

While the venue is the most ambitious in UFC history, the specially designed belt is intended to match the scale of the night.

Dana White’s Reaction to the Custom UFC Freedom 250 Belt Says Everything About This Event

The UFC posted a short video of White unwrapping the belt for the first time and it racked up over 68,000 views on X within hours. Hopefully, this will quiet the controversy surrounding the AI-generated promos used for the event.

He leaned over a table, peeled back the wrapping carefully and then dropped his jaw-dropping reaction. “That is freaking badass,” he said. “That is incredible. Holy shit.”

At one point, he hesitated to even put his hands on it, saying, “I don’t even want to touch it.”

Dana White’s reaction to seeing the custom UFC White House belt for the first time “That is freaking badass.” (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/8wlqXfr8jU — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 9, 2026



The belt is customized specifically for this one-time event and serves as a commemorative trophy in addition to standard title honors. It features the UFC logo (in silver) over an American flag pattern, accented by red, white, and blue detailing.

It includes 250 stars and is encrusted with 60 carats of diamonds, which are the most luxurious details of the exclusive hardware. And the side plates are engraved with “The White House – South Lawn” and the bottom of the main plate features the Roman

There is every reason to love its design since it matches the event’s big scale. The main card features a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, followed by a co-main event where Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane fight for the interim heavyweight title.

Other matchups include Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy, and Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus. A special heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit was also added at the personal request of President Trump.

Organizing the night will cost roughly $60 million, nearly three times the budget of the UFC’s event at the Las Vegas Sphere. TKO president Mark Shapiro has noted the event is not expected to be profitable, as its primary goal is historical impact rather than ticket sales.

According to multiple reports, White and President Trump presented the belt in the Oval Office. The UFC boss has framed this event as a “gift” to the United States for its 250th birthday rather than a political statement, highlighting its personal importance to him.