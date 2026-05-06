Dana White Confirms What Fans Suspected About UFC’s White House Promo

UFC Freedom 250 is shaping up to be the most ambitious card in the promotion’s history. The date aligns with America’s 250th anniversary, Flag Day, and President Trump’s 80th birthday.

The main event alone, a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, sits atop a card that also features an interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane. The promotion is spending an estimated $60 million on the production, which is nearly triple the $21 million spent on UFC 306 at the Sphere.

Given that staggering investment, the first official promotional video caught many off guard. The promo debuted during the UFC 327 main card broadcast on April 11, with President Trump in attendance.

It depicted Dana White and UFC fighters arriving at the White House in cinematic fashion, but the majority of the community suspected it was AI-generated. Now, White has confirmed exactly what people suspected.

Dana White Admits UFC’s Entire White House Promo Was AI-Generated

White was never interested in the debate over AI. So the promotion released the UFC Freedom 250 promo, that is produced entirely with advanced technology. Because the visuals felt unrealistic and the UFC didn’t immediately disclose how it was made, the video faced significant backlash.

The sharpest criticism from within the roster came from Renato Moicano. During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Moicano called the move disrespectful and ‘sloppy’. He argued that if the UFC can’t fly stars like Alex Pereira or Ilia Topuria to Washington D.C. for a shoot, it’s a sign of “brain rot.”

Despite the noise, the UFC boss doubled down on his support for AI. On the Katie Miller Podcast, he confirmed that the entire spot, including his own voice, was AI-generated.

White said, “So the White House promo that we just did is AI. That’s cool. Yeah, the whole promo is AI. Even my voice. This is my real voice. My guys put together the whole promo for the White House without one guy going into the sound booth. filming or anything. The only thing that’s real in the spot is the fight footage.”

Dana White says the ENTIRE UFC White House promo video was made with AI, including his voice 🤯 “[AI] is not the future, it’s now. It’s already happening.” (via @katiemillerpod) pic.twitter.com/s5Vx5rV6Xg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 6, 2026



He didn’t sound apologetic. The 56-year-old framed it as a sign of where production is already headed, saying flatly that AI isn’t the future — it’s already happening now.

Why This Feels Disrespectful to Fans

For many fans, the UFC’s new marketing strategy feels off. Despite record profits, the company is using AI for its 2026 ads. To many, skipping a real photo shoot with stars like Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira for their biggest event ever just looks cheap.

When a major promo looks like a video game, it goes against the raw, authentic identity the company spent decades building. While not every piece of marketing material has been made with AI, White isn’t changing his position. He has already told anyone who disagrees exactly where they can put their complaints.

With six weeks to go, the strength of the White House card will likely overshadow the noise. But the AI controversy has already defined the buildup. And whether White likes it or not, that’s the conversation happening right now.