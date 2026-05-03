UFC Fighter From White House Card Exposes Real Reason Behind ‘AI’ Looking Perth Promo

The UFC’s AI problem has been a major talking point in 2026. In March, after UFC Seattle, Dana White dismissed fan complaints about AI-generated promos during a press conference. He told critics to “shut the f— up and watch the fights,” arguing that AI is an inevitable part of the business.

Dana White’s blunt dismissal backfired on Saturday at UFC Perth. When a ‘tale of the tape’ clip for the Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates fight was shared on social media, it went viral for the wrong reasons. The footage looked stiff and unnatural, leading fans to mock it as low-effort AI slop.

One fan even posted the clip, writing, “one must look at ufc ai and try to hold a straight face.” However, the internet was wrong. Josh Hokit, an unbeaten heavyweight set for the upcoming White House card, cleared up the confusion by sharing his part of the story.

Josh Hokit Sets the Record Straight on Perth Footage

According to Hokit, the robotic footage is just fighters being filmed in uncomfortable, looping poses during fight week. These clips are edited into promotional graphics, creating that unnatural, AI-like look.

Hokit, who goes by “The Incredible Hok,” posted on X with no filter, penning, “It’s not A.I… we really have to stand like idiots for 30 seconds.”

It’s not A.I…. we really have to stand like idiots for 30 seconds… https://t.co/LZVte4tK8q — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) May 2, 2026



The 9-0 heavyweight earned his spot on the massive UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House on June 14. He got there by winning a “Fight of the Night” war with Curtis Blaydes in Miami, where the two set a three-round heavyweight record with 354 combined significant strikes.

According to the UFC Boss, President Donald Trump requested Derrick Lewis for the White House card. After Lewis confirmed, Hokit agreed as soon as matchmakers reached out to him.

Lewis, known as “The Black Beast,” holds the UFC record for most knockouts with 16. This impressive number places him ahead of legends like Anderson Silva and Matt Brown.

During his 2018 fight against Alexander Volkov, for example, Lewis was down by a record -82 significant strikes before landing a knockout punch with only 11 seconds left in the fight.

Despite that power, the 41-year-old is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta in January. Now, the veteran faces Hokit in a matchup that has gained massive attention following Trump’s personal request.

Lewis enters as a +250 underdog against the -310 favorite. While fans expect Hokit to rely on the high-volume pressure that won him his last fight, he’ll have to be careful. Since the record books show Lewis only needs one opening to end the night, Hokit will need to be sharp inside the octagon.