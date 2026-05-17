Combat Sports World Reacts to Ronda Rousey’s 17-Second Destruction of Gina Carano at MVP MMA I 

After nearly a decade away from the cage, Ronda Rousey made a stunning return to MMA, needing just 17 seconds to dismantle Gina Carano in the main event of MVP MMA 1. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion wasted no time imposing her dominance, securing an early takedown before locking in her trademark armbar submission to force Carano to tap. The victory marked Rousey’s first MMA win since August 2015, while Carano suffered only the second loss of her career in what was also her first fight in 17 years.

Despite the massive anticipation surrounding the matchup, the fight ended almost as quickly as it began. Rousey immediately closed the distance during the opening exchange, dragging Carano to the mat before any meaningful striking could unfold. From there, it was vintage Rousey, as she smoothly transitioned into the armbar that defined her legendary rise in combat sports.

JUST LIKE THAT. RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/XFZQQlz3NF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

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The finish also marked the 10th first-round armbar victory of Rousey’s MMA career, further cementing one of the most iconic signatures in the sport’s history. However, moments after her emphatic win, Rousey revealed during her post-fight interview that she was once again retiring from the sport while paying tribute to Carano for inspiring her MMA journey.

She said, “Gina is the person who brought me into MMA. She’s the only person who could have brought me back to MMA. She’s my fucking hero. You changed my world, and we changed the world. I will never be able to pay you back enough. I’m glad we finally got to share this moment.”

Rousey then reflected on ending her career with a victory, saying, “There’s no way I could’ve ended it better than this. I want to have some more babies, and I’ve got to get cooking.”

As for Carano, she embraced the moment despite the disappointing result. Although she admitted frustration at not getting the chance to truly engage in a fight, the experience itself still felt meaningful after such a long absence from competition. She admitted, “I wanted that to last longer. I felt like I was so ready. I wanted to hit her. I’ll probably feel that later. Getting in the cage was a victory. Fighting a legend was a victory. I feel great. I just feel like I wanted a fight, and I didn’t get that. This was a victory in my life.”

Ahead of the event, Carano revealed that she lost 100 pounds while preparing for her long-awaited return against Rousey, a comeback that came after one of the most difficult stretches of her life. Following her firing from The Mandalorian, Carano became embroiled in a highly publicized lawsuit against Disney, which was eventually settled out of court.

At 44 years old, Carano did not completely rule out fighting again after Saturday’s bout, though she largely sounded grateful for the opportunity to finally share the cage with Rousey. For what it is worth, the 39-year-old Olympic bronze medalist in judo helped revolutionize women’s MMA during her meteoric rise through the sport. She famously played a key role in convincing UFC CEO Dana White to allow women to compete in the promotion, changing the landscape of mixed martial arts forever.

After winning the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title in 2012, Rousey successfully defended her championship six straight times in the UFC between 2013 and 2015, becoming one of the biggest stars in all of sports during her prime. Her legendary run, however, came to a shocking end after back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2015 and 2016, results that led to her stepping away from MMA far earlier than many expected.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano share an emotional moment after the fight ❤️#RouseyCarano LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ybtEu5jge5 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Before Rousey’s rise, Carano was widely considered the biggest star in women’s MMA. In 2007, she and Julie Kedzie made history by competing in the first women’s fight ever televised on Showtime. Two years later, Carano again broke barriers when she faced Cris Cyborg in the first women’s bout to headline a major MMA event during their Strikeforce featherweight title fight. Shortly afterward, she transitioned successfully into acting and Hollywood.

Heading into Saturday’s fight, Rousey entered as a massive betting favorite against Carano, who had not competed since 2009. Still, the abrupt 17-second finish left some fans and fighters disappointed, with many taking to social media afterward to react to the anticlimactic ending of one of the most heavily discussed women’s MMA fights in years.

🙄 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) May 17, 2026

People are calling that fight rigged. It wasn’t rigged, it was just a lopsided mismatch. Carano hasn’t fought in 17 years and this is what Ronda has historically done against outmatched opponents. Rigged outcome? No.

Largely obvious outcome. Certainly. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 17, 2026

Ronda Rousey made just over $129,411 per second for her comeback win over Gina Carano on Saturday #RouseyCarano — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 17, 2026

Just glad I didnt have to pay for that. Id be pissed if not only did I stay up til midnight but dropped 60$ on a 17sec finish.. Great finish tho. #mvp #rouseycarano — Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 17, 2026

17 years for Gina. 10 years for Ronda.

Result: 10-second armbar 😭

This is exactly what millions of fans paid for and stayed up all night to watch.

Peak entertainment. Bravo 👏#RouseyCarano #MVP #MMA — Milana Dudieva (@DudievaMilana) May 17, 2026

Sick fight 😩😂 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 17, 2026

They say the last thing to go is judo — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 17, 2026

Put Gina back in #StarWars and put Ronda back in there with @criscyborg. — Sean O’Connell (@realOCsports) May 17, 2026

Exactly why Hunter Campbell didn’t want that fight when rousey suggested it. It Wasn’t competitive. Come to UFC and fight the best Rousey. Her name is @KaylaH — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) May 17, 2026