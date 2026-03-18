Charles Oliveira Hits Back at “Jealous” Critics After Shutout Win Over Max Holloway at UFC 326

The BMF title main event at UFC 326 had all the makings of a classic, as Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway ran it back in a rematch a decade in the making. Instead, the 25-minute contest sparked backlash from fans who expected a high-octane striking war but were left disappointed by the lack of stand-up action and knockouts typically associated with the symbolic belt. True to form, Oliveira executed a dominant, grappling-heavy game plan, securing five takedowns and controlling nearly 21 minutes of the fight on the ground.

His BJJ and submission threat effectively neutralized Holloway’s usually relentless offense in a way few ever have. While it was a masterclass in control, many felt the spirit of the BMF title demanded a different kind of fight. Critics, including Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, and Khamzat Chimaev, voiced their disapproval, arguing the bout strayed from the belt’s stand-and-trade identity. Unbothered by the criticism, Oliveira fired back at the backlash, making it clear he has no patience for haters questioning his approach.

In a recent interview with Olhar da Luta, the former lightweight champion didn’t hold back while reflecting on his dominant performance. He said, “I came in to fight a guy that nobody had dominated, nobody had taken down. Everyone who took him down, he would hit the mat and get right back up, and then go on to do what he does, point down with 10 seconds left, and knock them out. I came into a fight where, with all due respect, I made it look easy.”

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That statement holds weight. Prior to the bout, Holloway boasted an impressive 81 percent takedown defense and had long been considered one of the hardest fighters to control on the ground. The Brazilian doubled down on his performance, emphasizing his all-around superiority.

Oliveira said, “The best hands, the best kicks, I was the one landing. My ground game was flawless. He defended, sure, but my ground was impeccable. There wasn’t a single moment where things got bad for me. I was the one who called him to the center and started landing. My hands got through. The only punch he landed hit my shoulder, and that’s the one that threw me off balance.”

While he controlled the fight on the mat, he also more than held his own on the feet. Still, criticism poured in, largely centered on his decision not to engage in a reckless brawl and instead rely on his grappling, long considered his biggest strength. Notably, abandoning that approach once cost him dearly when he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

To this, the BMF champion said, “And I got criticized for not brawling. I got criticized for it being all ground. I think when professional fighters say that was a bad fight, that’s jealousy. To dominate a guy like Max Holloway for five rounds, which I think should’ve all been 10-8 rounds given the level of control, and then say I didn’t stand and trade. I don’t know what they want.”

In reality, his strategy should have come as no surprise. Heading into the fight, the narrative heavily favored Holloway in the striking department, given his status as one of the greatest stand-up fighters in UFC history.

Oliveira, meanwhile, owns a UFC-record 17 submission victories and averages 2.3 takedowns per 15 minutes, clear indicators of where his biggest advantage lies. Rather than play into Holloway’s strengths, he chose the smarter path and executed it to near perfection.

Closing out his response to critics, Oliveira made it clear that external opinions won’t change his approach. If winning dominantly still isn’t enough to satisfy everyone, there’s little more he can do. What matters most is that the BMF title is now in Brazil, and with it, his position strengthens for a potential high-stakes rematch against either Topuria or Justin Gaethje in the near future.