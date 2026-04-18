MVPW-02 Delivers Action and New World Champion Friday

Key Fight Facts:

Lani Daniels of New Zealand scored a major upset, defeating unified super middleweight world champion Shadasia Green by ninth-round TKO to become the new world champion.

by ninth-round TKO to become the new world champion. Green required immediate medical attention and was taken from the ring on a stretcher. She was reported to be conscious, talking, and recovering several hours later.

required immediate medical attention and was taken from the ring on a stretcher. She was reported to be conscious, talking, and recovering several hours later. In the main event, Alycia Baumgardner fought ten three-minute rounds to successfully defend her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles over Bo Re Mi Shin by decision.

The inaugural U.S. event in the new Most Valuable Promotions global series of women’s boxing events delivered plenty of action for the fans at The Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, including a brand new unified world champion in the co-main event of MVPW-02.

In a shocking fight of highs and lows, Lani Daniels of New Zealand (12-4-2, 2 KO) scored a major upset victory in the co-main event, defeating unified super middleweight world champion Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green of Paterson, New Jersey (16-2, 11 KOs) by ninth-round TKO victory.

Daniels was in charge from the opening bell, forcing Green to fight at close quarters, swarming her on the inside. Green needs room to land her power shots, and Daniels was effective at denying her while landing plenty of her own offense. Green’s longtime trainer Barry Porter urged her to seek a knockout after the eighth round. But when Green rose to start the round, she was compromised, and Daniels swooped in to get the stoppage.

Despite the incredible victory, “The Smiling Assassin” tempered her celebration, unable to savor her victory as Green collapsed in the corner in medical distress. She was removed from the ring on a stretcher.

The situation was concerning to all, including an emotional Daniels, who first spoke at length in te reo Māori, added in English, “Respect to my opponent, I hope that everything is well. I’m just grateful to be here,” said Daniels.

Daniels was coming off two decision losses, one to Claressa Shields last July in Detroit, and against undefeated light heavyweight prospect Sara Scheurich of Germany. She said she made changes based on what she’d learned from her experience. She said it made the difference against Green.

“I made the changes that I needed to change. I moved back home, I trained out of my humble abode in Pipiwai. I got a world champion as my coach, and we won this together,” said Daniels, who added as her new trainer Daniella Smith, New Zealand’s first female boxing champion.

Later at the post-fight news conference, the update on Green’s condition was positive. She was reported to be conscious, talking, and recovering. Daniels was also transported for a medical assessment as a precaution, given that she faces an 18-hour flight home to New Zealand.

Alycia Baumgardner Beats Back Bo Ri Mi Shin

The main event featured unified super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner of Detroit (17-1, 7 KOs) in a more competitive fight than she expected against contender Bo Mi Re Shin of South Korea (19-3-3, 10 KOs). The lopsided scores don’t reflect the fight’s action, reading 99-91, 98-92, 98-92. Baumgardner retains her WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine belts.

The WBC belt was not in play, as it will not approve women fighting three-minute rounds.

Shin said she wanted to make Friday the worst day of Baumgardner’s life, and while she put up a spirited effort in her challenge, Baumgardner got control of the action after a few rounds, using her sharper boxing skills to win rounds.

Baumgardner said prior to the fight she knew Shin was coming to fight. “All I knew is, I had to be consistent with using my jab and setting things up. Bo was gonna come regardless. So, it was up to me to set the pace and set my shots.”

Huge left hook by ‘The Bomb’! ———

LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/pV6Hye0d0H — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

Asked about fighting ten three-minute rounds and how she felt after doing so, Baumgardner exclaimed, “Fuck, I made it here! Listen, three minutes. Three minutes, ten rounds on my period, baby. Stop playing with me,” Baumgardner told ring interviewer Ariel Helwani.

“I’m feeling comfortable. Listen, it’s an adjustment every time. Three minutes is a long time. I think it suits my style. I’m still growing. I’m still learning. I don’t know everything, and I’m okay with that. You just go back, and you keep getting better.”

Promoter Jake Paul praised Baumgardner’s ability to adjust during a fight. “The later rounds, she started boxing on her back foot, picking her apart, having fun, bobbing, weaving, dipping, not letting the pressure get to her, staying calm. The cardio is on point.

“She’s making history. Ten three-minute rounds. People don’t realize how hard that is to do. We’re so proud of her and four belts, no one can talk shit,” declared Paul.

Who’s Next For The Bomb?

Chatter swirled during fight week about Baumgardner’s future opponents if she was the winner on Friday, and the talk immediately picked right back up. When Baumgardner was asked, she named Amanda Serrano or Katie Taylor.

Jake Paul favors Taylor, saying “So Katie, where you at? Stop hiding in Ireland!” Taylor has made it clear she wants one last fight at her dream venue, Croake Park in Belfast.

Many boxing fans want to see Baumgardner’s new British stablemate Caroline Dubois get in the ring with her. Baumgardner brushed that idea off. “I’m a piranha. That’s a guppy. Get her out of here.”

The Performance of the Night bonuses of $10,000 went to both Lani Daniels and Bo Re Mi Shin.

Harvey, Gjolena Highlight Undercard Wins

Super featherweight Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill, Maryland (3-0, 2 KO) got his second stoppage win by fifth-round TKO over Daniel Lugo of Tucson (6-5, 2 KOs). Harvey was giving Lugo a thorough drubbing, and before Lugo’s corner could throw in the towel, referee Steve Willis stepped in at 1:32 of the fifth round.

Harvey was pleased with his offensive output, but disappointed that he was hit “with some dumb shots.”

Promoter Jake Paul is high on the former American Olympian. “This is the future right here, so I’m very proud of this guy … He’s got the amateur pedigree, he’s got the mindset, he can do anything he puts his mind to… He got power, body work, switches stances, it’s going to be hard to beat this kid.”

Luis Gjolena of The Bronx, a native of Albania (8-0-1, 6 KOs) delivered a second round knockout win over a shellshocked Robert Salinas of Santa Rosa, Texas (4-3-1, 3 KOs). The heavy-handed Gjolena scored a knockdown in the first round, and then dropped Salinas cold in round two.

Even more entertaining was the post-fight interview from “The Beast.

Luis ‘The Beast” Gjolena post fight interview! ———

LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN+#MVPW02 pic.twitter.com/mXSpwimcdO — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 18, 2026

Super lightweight Alex Vargas of New York (15-0, 5 KOs) handed Rani Jalomo of Chicago (7-1-1, 4 KOs) his first loss in a decision victory. The local Star Boxing talent was cheered on by his New York area fans.

Super middleweight Raquel “Pretty Beast” Miller of San Francisco (14-0, 6 KOs) picked herself up off the canvas after a first-round knockdown by Olympian Adriana Dos Santos Araujo of Brazil (6-4, 1 KO) and fought her way back to a decision win, her first after three years away from the ring.

“A little bit of ring rust, but it ain’t nothing to a boss. I’m back!” Miller said it was her first fight since losing both her parents, whose photos were on her socks. and dedicated the win to them. She said it’s now time to “finish the journey.

“This fight is for everyone who’s faced adversity, losing people they love, having to get back up … A knockdown can’t stop me, adversity can’t stop me, losing my people can’t stop me. I’m back and I promise you, I’m going out a world champion,” declared Miller.

Bantamweight Krystal Rosado-Ortiz of Puerto Rico (9-1, 2 KOs) won a a unanimous decision in eight rounds over Fernanda Reyes Delgado of Mexico (8-1), with score cards of 80-72, 79-73, and 78-74. It was an all-action, competitive bout.

Flyweight Nat “No Love” Dove of Philadelphia (8-0-1, 2 KOs) squeaked past Maria Micheo Santizo, a native of Guatemala training in California (14-7, 8 KOs) by split decision. Scores were 77-75 twice for Dove, 77-75 for Micheo. Although the crowd grumbled, Dove was the more efficient and effective in landing punches to edge it in her favor.