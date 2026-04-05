MVPW01 Wins for Dubois, Cameron, Scotney, Garcia

Key Takeaways from MVPW01 Fight Card

MVPW-01 from Most Valuable Promotions in London delivered four women’s championship bouts in an historic lineup on Easter Sunday.

from Most Valuable Promotions in London delivered four women’s championship bouts in an historic lineup on Easter Sunday. Caroline Dubois defeated Terri Harper to become the unified lightweight world champion, and Ellie Scotney became Britain’s youngest undisputed world champion with a decision win over Mayelli Flores at junior featherweight.

defeated to become the unified lightweight world champion, and became Britain’s youngest undisputed world champion with a decision win over at junior featherweight. After Chantelle Cameron won her bout for the vacant WBO Super Welterweight title, she announced an upcoming unification fight against American Mikaela Mayer.’

won her bout for the vacant WBO Super Welterweight title, she announced an upcoming unification fight against American Irma Garcia of Mexico retained her super flyweight title to remain the world’s oldest world champion at age 44.

Caroline Dubois Knocks Down Terri Harper To Unify Titles

The main event grudge match between two champions capped off a solid card on Easter Sunday in London and a successful kickoff to the new Most Valuable Promotions Women (MVPW) series airing on ESPN as part of its women’s sports programming on Sundays.

After a spicy buildup, Caroline Dubois of London (13-0-1, 5 KOs) defeated Terri Harper of Yorkshire (16-3-2, 6 KOs), adding Harper’s WBO title to her WBC championship at lightweight.

“Women’s boxing has always been on the back burner of boxing, and today we put it on the forefront. So, thank you to everyone who turned up, everyone who fought on the card. I wouldn’t be able to do this without you,” said Dubois.

Dubois’s friend, undisputed world champion Claressa Shields, cheered Dubois on at ringside and helped her celebrate her win.

Claressa Shields celebrates with Caroline Dubois following Caroline’s unanimous decision win over Terri Harper at MVPW 01🤩🇬🇧#claressashields #carolinedubois #mvp pic.twitter.com/A3TNhPstRb — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 5, 2026

Dubois turned the fight in her favor after scoring a knockdown in round six in a breakthrough round after an even fight. She went to the body of Harper with sharp shots, then heading upstairs to land a right hook followed by a left, which sent Harper down.

Harper celebrates briefly before finding her way to the neutral corner, earning her a scolding from the referee and squandering a few seconds before the end of the round. If Dubois and Harper were fighting three minute rounds, she may have finished the job right there.

The shot of confidence and adrenaline gave Dubois the fire she needed to shut the door and pick up the rest of the rounds on the scores, which were 98-92 twice and 97-93.

“I felt like I’ve got to go through the gears,” said Dubois. “I don’t want to make excuses. I felt like I started really well … It was a bit tricky to get to her until the sixth round, and that’s what happened.”

Dubois is the star on the rise with more than a little of her brother Daniel’s stoicism and icy fierceness. Despite the trash talk in the buildup, both are people of few words who prefer to speak with their fists. Should Daniel defeat Fabio Wardley on May 9 for the WBO World Heavyweight title, the Dubois will join the Fundoras as brother and sister world champions

Ellie Scotney Makes Boxing History

The co-main event delivered a classic banger as expected, making WBC/WBO/IBF champion Ellie Scotney of London (12-0) walk through fire against WBA champion Mayelli Flores of Mexico City (13-2-1, 4 KOs), to successfully win the undisputed junior featherweight world championship.

The victory makes Scotney Great Britain’s youngest-ever undisputed champion in the four-belt era, male or female. “This has been the best night of my life,” said Scotney as she held her belts with an assist from her proud mother at her side.

Scorecard were 100-80, 100-80, and 96-94. The fight was far closer than the shutout scores, and even Scotney pointed out how they disrespected the determined offensive attack by Flores. While the end result is the right one, Flores is like the female version of Pitbull Cruz in stature and attack, and it made for a thrilling fight to watch.

ITS A BACK-AND-FORTH SLUG FEST TO END THE 6TH ROUND!!!!! ———

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🌏 https://t.co/jVMDGn5JBo#DuboisHarper #ScotneyFlores pic.twitter.com/2VAjVFlXNB — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 5, 2026

The difference maker was the cleaner, more accurate shots from Scotney, making it easier for judges to edge close rounds to her. It’s possible those 100-80 scorecards were made up of 51% to 49% for Scotney.

“I can’t tell you how much of a hard fight that was, and I think the scores can’t give her justice,” said Scotney. She was nonstop from the first bell. And when I tell you I had to go through so many tests just to get in this room today, only God brought me through. Only God.

“She was a real champion, and that was my hardest test, and I knew it was gonna be. And, yeah, I gave everything tonight.”

Promoter Jake Paul now has to keep his promise to buy Scotney her first car for the win. Paul found out that at age 28, Scotney doesn’t have a driver’s license and takes public transit to the gym with an occasional Uber on sparring days.

“Hey, Jake, where’s the G wagon at?” laughed Scotney. A 2026 Mercedes G-Wagon will set Jake back about $230,000. Fortunately it’s big enough for all of Scotney’s hardware.

Scotney is a generational talent and getting better with each fight. Walking through the fire Sunday provided an ideal bit of experience for Scotney. She will be in the game for many years to come.

Cameron Win Sets Up Fight With Mikaela Mayer

Chantelle Cameron of Northhampton (22-1-0, 8 KOs) hung the first loss on previously undefeated Michaela Kotaskova of Czechia (11-1-2, 4 KOs) to win the WBO World Super Welterweight title. Scores were 100-91, and 99-92 twice.

Fighting three-minute rounds gave Cameron the edge, although Kotsakova rallied in the later rounds. Her chin held up well to Cameron’s offense, and the champion acknowledged her opponent’s effort.

“I was thinking, ‘please give up!’ She was so tough. All the credit in the world to her, what a great opponent. You need them sort of dance partners,” said Cameron. She understands the role well, having challenged Katie Taylor twice and split the two fights.

Cameron was awarded the Performance of the Night and a $250,000 bonus.

Cameron gave credit to her stablemate Conor Walker, who helped Cameron prepare for the fight with the three-minute rounds, along with trainers Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis. Cameron returned to their gym this year after a break following her loss to Taylor in 2024. “I’m gonna have to get used to it, because obviously it was he first time I’ve done it, and you do have to pace yourself. Sometimes I was not throwing enough shots, sometimes I was rushing.”

Now, Cameron will step up to another champion. Working ringside on the U.S. broadcast was recent MVP signee Mikaela Mayer. The fight is locked in although no date or location was yet confirmed.

“I think she’s a great fighter, and I wanted this fight with Mikaela,” said Cameron. “We’re going to give the fans an amazing women’s fight. And I think we should bring it to Britain.”

Mayer vs Cameron is On!

We have a future fight set! Mikaela Mayer & Chantelle Cameron face off for the 1st time! ———

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🇬🇧 Sky Sports

🌏 https://t.co/jVMDGn5JBo#DuboisHarper #ScotneyFlores pic.twitter.com/VzNeUSDQjJ — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 5, 2026

Mayer stepped into the ring, saying she knew this fight would happen one day. “We have the styles for a very exciting matchup. You know, we both like to come forward. We both aren’t afraid of sitting in the pocket and banging it out. I know we’re going to be an exciting fight. I always wanted to fight her. I think she feels the same, and it’s going to be easy to make,” added Mayer.

Mayer has fought four times in Great Britain, and the fans know her, so we won’t be surprised if the fight takes place in the UK.

Irma Garcia Takes Title Back to Mexico With A KO

Veteran super flyweight Irma Garcia of Mexico City (26-5-1, 6 KOs) showed the world what she’s about with a knockout victory over Emma Dolan of Northampton (8-1, 1 KO) to retain her IBF World Super Flyweight world championship.

Garcia dropped a brave Dolan once in the second round, and twice more in the third round before Dolan’s corner three in the towel.

British champion Dolan wasn’t truly ready for the firepower and ring generalship of Garcia, who is the oldest current world champion at age 44. She’s a Mexico City police officer of 22 years and is also a practicing attorney. How about a unification fight for Garcia with current WBO champion Mizuki Hiruta in Los Angeles?