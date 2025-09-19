Rockin Fights Returns to the Paramount for RF51

Star Boxing’s series “Rockin’ Fights” returns for the first show on the other side of 50.

After missing out on the main event for Rockin’ Fights 50, Junior Younan of Brooklyn (21-0-1, 13 KO) is set to return to headline RF51 on Saturday, September 20 at The Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York. Limited tickets remain available through Ticketmaster.

The Paramount, located in Huntington, was voted the #1 Pollstar venue in the country. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. It also can be watched on Starboxing.tv as well as on replays on the YES Network.

Junior Younan Returns

Coming off two consecutive Rockin’ Fights knockout victories, Younan will defend his WBA Super Middlweight Continental Americas championship as he continues to climb the ranks in the division. He will battle hard-punching Croatian Luka Lozo (13-3-2, 12 KOs).

“Mesa” Micky Scala, the Brooklyn-based Mesa, Arizona native, returns for his third time to the series. He has won two straight, both decision wins. Scala (12-0, 6 KOs) will face Uruguay trial horse Jose Edgardo Perdomo (7-7, 4 KOs).

Long Island’s own Isaah Flaherty will return for the fourth time at Rockin’ Fights. He put together the most impressive fight of the golden anniversary show, a second-round destruction of Jakub Torac. Flaherty (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Texas native Javier Vargas (6-2-1, 3 KOs).

Muay Thai Added To the Fight Menu Saturday

This edition of Rockin’ Fights also has a new twist: a Muay Thai fight. Reigning WCMT Super Welterweight Champion Eric Quirinale (Weapons 9 Gym) defends his title against challenger Patrick Calderon.

“The theme is three times a charm,” said Joe DeGuardia, CEO and President of Star Boxing. Referring to Junior Younan’s third appearance and Mickey Scala’s third appearance. It could also be categorized as “Graduation Day” for all three of the local fighters on the card.

“This is why the Paramount is so good, you get that feeling like it’s urgent and important and everything like that, and I am looking forward to it,” said DeGuardia

Rockin Fights 51: Previews

Junior Younan, Brooklyn, NY (21-0-1 with 13 KOs) vs Luka Lozo, Split, Croatia (13-3-2, 12 KOs), ten rounds, super middleweight (WBA Continental Americas Championship)

Younan missed out on the 50th edition of the series through a bizarre turn of events caused the cancellation of the fight. He is anxious to get back in there as he begins his ascent up the world rankings in boxing’s hottest division, super middleweight.

Younan is an exciting fighter renowned for his dynamic style, characterized by speed, power, and polished technique. His career has been a journey from being a highly touted boxing prodigy with a standout amateur career to a professional contender who is now once again hitting his stride.

“Saturday night is about making an example of this guy standing in my way,” said Younan.

He will take on the dangerous Luka Lozo of Croatia. Lozo is a heavy-handed, come-forward fighter. He poses a legitimate threat with his power and will be a real test for the flashy Younan.

While the partnership between DeGuardia and Younan has been beneficial and successful for both, they do disagree on one thing.

“I expect Junior to go rounds. Junior is explosive, but Luka knows his way around the ring. It is a tough fight,” said DeGuardia.

Younan does not share that sentiment. “Don’t blink. We’re going home early,” said Younan.

A win for Younan will almost seem like a graduation from the series. The goal would be to have Younan begin to target the top contenders in the boxing’s glamour division.

“We are looking to make moves with Junior. A lot depends on who the dancing partners are. The goal would be that we graduate Junior after this fight,” said DeGuardia.

“I know that I am nearing a big opportunity. Something that I feel I deserved for a while,” said Younan.

Micky Scala, Mesa, AZ (12-0, 6 KOs) vs Jose Perdomo, Montevideo, Uruguay (7-7, 5 KOs), six rounds, super welterweight

Scala, the undefeated prospect, returns to the Paramount. He brings a loyal following, and this should prove to be another strong step-up fight for him.

“I am feeling real excited and ready to fight once again at the Paramount! My Uncle Tony is having a party bus on the way for a good crew from New York,” said Scala.

Scala had an impressive victory in his series debut last fall, a whitewash victory over Luis Ramos. He returned in the spring with a hard-fought victory over fellow prospect Mario Zabojnik.

“I love the environment of the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York. The energy is electric, and I just want to provide another dominant victory,” Scala said.

“It’s a nice fight, good test again for Mickey, gives him more work and experience,” said DeGuardia.

He will fight Jose Perdomo, who pulled out a tough TKO victory in his last fight. The tough trial horse has fought all over the world and snapped a five-fight losing streak. He is a hard-punching, durable veteran who should take Scala deep into the fight. “He is a tough guy,” said DeGuardia about Perdomo.

With Younan possibly moving on to a bigger stage, Scala could be the next fighter to become a Rockin’ Fights headliner along the lines of Chris Algieri, Anthony Karperis, Danny Gonzalez, and Wendy Toussaint.

“I do consider that. Yes, I look at Micky to potentially graduating to a Main Event type of fight, certainly an eight-round main event type,” said DeGuardia.

Scala is excited to hear it. “Wherever Joe DeGuardia decides to put me on the card, I’ll perform to the highest of my abilities. As my audience continues to grow, I’m sure a main event is a near possibility. On top of my family from New York in attendance, we have a growing audience and a lot of Arizona behind me. I’m excited for whatever is coming next!”

Isaah Flaherty, (8-0, 4 KOs), Elmont, NY vs Javier Vargas, San Antonio, Texas, (6-2-1, 3 KO), six rounds at super welterweight.

Isaah Flaherty returns for his fourth fight at the Paramount. He is undefeated in the series and put together his most complete and impressive performance at Rockin’ Fights 50, a punishing second-round knockout against Jakub Torac.

“Being my fourth fight, I certainly feel the expectations to not just win, but win with excitement and show the crowd and Joe DeGuardia and Rockin’ Fights, I belong with the cream of the crop,” said Flaherty.

Flaherty has a strong jab and will use his relentless body attack against the tough Javier Vargas.

“My plan for Saturday is to settle into my rhythm and certainly outwork my opponent, as most know my style already. Not gonna hide the obvious, but certainly I come into this with intent to be a bit more poised and certainly showcase my boxing IQ, not just my physical aggression,” said Flaherty.

Flaherty has floated around the periphery of Rockin’ Fights, and this could be his chance to cement his spot in the Star Boxing universe. “We have plans for Zay if he takes care of business,” shared DeGuardia.

This is another step-up fight for Flaherty. Vargas is coming off the biggest fight of his career. He had a majority draw with Jireh De Los Santos where he looked to take major steps forward. “That draw was impressive with De Los Santos,” said DeGuardia.

“I want to thank Joe DeGuardia for this opportunity to be able to deliver excitement to a home crowd and please local boxing fans with my style,” said Flaherty. This has the potential to be the fight of the night and a very fun scrap.

Muay Thai Makes Rockin Fights History

Rockin’ Fights is set to make history at The Paramount once again. For the very first time, the series will feature Muay Thai as part of the undercard.

The marquee matchup will be the opener of the show and will see WCMT Super Welterweight Champion Eric Quirinale defend his title against challenger Patrick Calderon.

Quirinale, a 23-year-old with over 30 fights, is known for his aggressive style and non-stop pressure. He’ll be tested by Calderon, a fighter who’s been tearing up the ranks since 2020 and is hungry for a world title shot. These exciting Muay Thai bouts are a special collaboration between Star Boxing and Warriors Cup.