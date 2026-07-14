Zuffa Boxing Lands in New York City in Exciting July Card

Edgar Berlanga and Richardson Hitchins return to Madison Square Garden on July 26 as Zuffa Boxing stages its first card in New York City. Zuffa Boxing will make its New York City debut on Sunday, July 26, with two Brooklyn fighters headlining at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Edgar Berlanga faces Steven Butler in a 10-round super middleweight main event, while Richardson Hitchins moves to welterweight for a 12-round bout with Ricardo Salas. Prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

The local appeal is obvious, yet both fights carry more than hometown interest. Berlanga is trying to steady his career after consecutive losses, while Hitchins is opening a new chapter in a heavier division. Here is what each fighter needs from the night, and what New York fans should know before the first bell.

Brooklyn carries the card

As we covered in our first report on Zuffa Boxing’s New York debut, the promotion has built the event around two fighters with deep ties to the city.

Berlanga enters at 23-2 with 18 knockouts. He became known for opening his career with 16 straight first-round stoppages, but recent losses to Canelo Alvarez and Hamzah Sheeraz have changed the conversation around him. Butler arrives at 38-5-1 with 32 knockouts and a four-fight stoppage streak, giving Berlanga a dangerous opponent for a comeback fight.

Hitchins is unbeaten at 20-0 and will face Salas after moving up from super lightweight. Salas brings a 24-2-2 record and 18 knockouts, with enough power to make a divisional debut uncomfortable.

The legal wagering layer

Fight fans following the event through regulated markets should separate matchup analysis from account rules. New York sports betting is available to adults aged 21 or older who are physically located within state borders when placing a wager.

Boxing markets can include the fight winner, method of victory, round totals and other approved options. Availability varies, and late changes to the card can affect how markets are graded or removed.

The matchup still deserves to be judged on form, style, weight and preparation. A short price does not answer whether Berlanga can manage Butler’s pressure or whether Hitchins will look as sharp at welterweight.

Fight-night snapshot

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Venue: Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

Prelims: 5 p.m. ET

Main card: 8 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Paramount+

The setting gives both Brooklyn fighters a major stage, but the questions around them are different.

Two careers under pressure

Berlanga’s reset: The power remains his clearest weapon, though the next step requires more than an early knockout. Butler has enough experience and confidence to test Berlanga if the fight extends into the middle rounds. A composed performance would help rebuild momentum after a difficult run.

Hitchins’ new division: Hitchins has built his reputation through control, timing and clean decision-making. Moving to welterweight changes the physical equation. Salas can test whether Hitchins carries the same authority against a naturally larger opponent.

Neither fighter needs chaos. Berlanga needs command, while Hitchins needs proof that his style travels with him.

Boxing remains a smaller market

New York’s betting market is enormous, but boxing accounts for a relatively small share of activity. According to New York’s mobile wagering report, boxing represented less than 1 percent of the state’s single-wager volume in 2024. Broader combat sports accounted for 1 percent.

That smaller share fits the rhythm of boxing. Major cards create concentrated interest, especially when local fighters headline at Madison Square Garden, but the calendar does not produce the same constant volume as basketball, football or baseball.

Conclusion

Zuffa Boxing’s New York debut arrives with a strong local identity and two meaningful career tests. Berlanga needs a performance that restores confidence, while Hitchins must show that his control and timing remain effective at welterweight.

The venue and hometown support raise the profile of both fights, but the outcome will come down to who handles pressure, who adjusts first and who carries their strengths into the later rounds.

For New York fight fans, July 26 offers a useful measure of where both Brooklyn fighters stand. The card may introduce Zuffa Boxing to the city, but Berlanga and Hitchins are the ones who have to make the night matter.