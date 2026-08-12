Cody Rhodes Defends Avery Styles, Says He Has Already Setup The Chairs

Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on the Avery Styles controversy.

For those who don’t know, a few days ago, WWE’s Natalya made a comment regarding AJ Styles’ son, Avery Styles. She said that Avery wanted to “pay his dues” in wrestling, which led to independent wrestler Arik Cannon commenting.

Cannon disagreed with Natalya and said that Avery didn’t help with the chairs at a GCW show recently. AJ Styles responded to Cannon, saying that GCW hired Avery to wrestle and not work as part of the ring crew. Multiple wrestlers have chimed in on this matter so far.

The promotion where this incident took place, GCW, released a statement via Wrestling Observer as well.

“Regarding the AJ Styles and Avery Styles comments, GCW has contacted us to say that while they respect and like Arik Cannon, he does not speak for GCW, he speaks for himself.”

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Cody Rhodes Says Avery Styles Already Paid His Dues

The former WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, said that Avery Styles was already paying his dues by making sacrifices in his youth that some fans may never understand. Rhodes was likely talking about AJ Styles here, who is a world-renowned wrestler. You can read Rhodes’ full comments below:

“Avery is 19. His Father was paying dues and making sacrifices throughout that young man’s youth that some people may never understand. When you’re the family holding down the fort.

To simplify…he already set up the fn’ chairs.”

Arik my friend no shade intended, but my outlook… Avery is 19. His Father was paying dues and making sacrifices throughout that young man’s youth that some people may never understand. When you’re the family holding down the fort. To simplify…he already set up the fn’ chairs https://t.co/SEMIN4h3E5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 11, 2026

Also read: Tony Khan Says AEW Has To Be Careful About Who It Signs Next

This was after Arik Cannon posted a picture of Rhodes sweeping the ring after one of the matches.

Avery Styles made his pro wrestling debut earlier in June, when he went one-on-one against Ashton Martin at a Squared Circle Action show.

Do you agree with Cody Rhodes’ comments?

Also read: Chris Jericho Says He’ll Keep Wrestling As Long As He’s Happy

For more on Cody Rhodes, Avery Styles and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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