Jim Ross Discusses AEW Contract Status, Leaves Decision To Tony Khan

Jim Ross provides an update on his AEW deal. Anyone who grew up watching wrestling during the Attitude Era knows who Jim Ross is. He was the voice of WWE at that time. Despite being one of the most universally loved commentators in the history of wrestling, there were often times when it felt WWE didn’t respect Ross as much as fans did. Think of the disgusting Dr. Heiney skit WWE did back in 2005. It happened around the same time Ross went for emergency colon surgery in real life as well.

He worked for WWE on and off until 2019, when he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Initially, fans were happy because Ross was one of those nostalgic acts who made everyone’s childhood better with his work. But over the past few years, fans’ perception of his commentary has changed. There’s no doubt that Ross is a legendary commentator, but many fans believe he’s no longer the best person for this job.

Ross recently opened up about his AEW contract and revealed it’s ending later this year.

Jim Ross Says His AEW Deal Is Expiring Later This Year

During a recent edition of his Grilling Jr. podcast, Jim Ross said that he has talked to his agent, Barry Bloom, about his AEW deal expiring later this year. For now, Ross has said he’s going to let things play out.

He’s left the decision ultimately up to Tony Khan on whether he wants to renew his contract or not. Here’s what Ross said:

“I don’t have a lot more time left on my contract. I talked to Barry Bloom, my agent. He was in New York and we chatted about my status, and I’m just gonna let it play out. If Tony Khan wants to keep me, he will. And if he doesn’t, then he won’t. I’ll keep everybody posted. My deal is up, I think, sometime in August. I believe that’s true. That’s how focused I am on my contract. I’m past the worrying about it stage and all that. I’m just not gonna do it. It takes the fun out of things.”

You can checkout the podcast in the embed below:

In the past few years, AEW has used Ross as a special guest commentator for big matches. He recently appeared during the AEW Double or Nothing 2026 broadcast where he called the match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reily for the AEW Continental Championship.

For more on Jim Ross and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW