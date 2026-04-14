WWE Streaming Guide 2026: Raw, SmackDown, NXT, PLEs and More

In the past couple of years, watching WWE has gotten confusing. Every brand is on a different platform, with its television and streaming rights changing hands every few years.

In the United States, none of the three weekly shows (Raw, SmackDown, and NXT) airs on the same platform. WWE Network used to be the one-stop shop for its Premium Live Events, but that’s not the case anymore. With WWE having so many shows, and most of them being on different platforms, it becomes hard to keep track of all of them. This WWE streaming guide aims to help you figure out where you can watch its PLEs and weekly shows depending on the country you’re currently in.

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WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs)

United States

Starting September 2025, WWE PLEs moved to ESPN’s platform. An ESPN Unlimited subscription (plans starting at $29.99 a month) is required to watch WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the rest of WWE’s PLE catalogue.

Note that this doesn’t include NXT shows. Those are available to watch for free on YouTube for the time being, after WWE’s deal with Peacock expired.

International

Outside of the United States, Netflix holds the PLE rights in most countries. Fans will simply need to buy a Netflix plan (pricing varies by country), depending on the tier, and they’ll be able to watch all of WWE’s premium shows, including NXT.

Raw

United States

Netflix (plans starting $8.99/month) currently holds the streaming rights to WWE Raw in the United States. The show airs every week on Monday at 8 PM Eastern Time.

International

For most countries, Raw airs on Netflix, with some exceptions.

SmackDown

United States

SmackDown airs on the USA Network every Friday at 8 PM Eastern Time in the United States. Full episodes are available to watch on demand the next day on Peacock.

International

A Netflix subscription is required to watch SmackDown in most countries.

NXT

United States

NXT currently airs on The CW Network in the United States on Tuesdays at 8 PM Eastern Time. Full episodes are available to watch on demand the next day on The CW App.

International

Once again, a Netflix subscription covers all of the weekly shows, including NXT, in most countries.

Saturday Night’s Main Event

United States

Peacock holds exclusive rights to Saturday Night’s Main Event in the United States. Fans will need a subscription to watch these shows, as they happen quarterly.

Intertnational

Outside of the United States, Saturday Night’s Main Event is streamed live on YouTube in most countries.

Lucha Libre AAA

United States

Lucha Libre AAA airs every Saturday at 10 PM Eastern Time on YouTube and Facebook.

International

Lucha Libre AAA airs on Fox in Latin America every week at 10 PM Eastern Time on Saturdays and on YouTube internationally.

Additionally, fans can also subscribe to a VPN to streamline their WWE streaming experience. For instance, with a VPN, fans can set their location to a country such as Canada or the United Kingdom and watch all of the WWE shows on Netflix (with Saturday Night’s Main Event and Lucha Libre AAA being the exception as they air for free on YouTube).

Main image credit: IMAGO / Rüdiger Wölk