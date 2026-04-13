5 WrestleMania Shows That Everyone Should Watch

WrestleMania 42 is just around the corner. It’s likely going to be a great event, considering some of the matches we’re getting, such as Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes (The match itself, I don’t like Pat McAfee being the face of this rivalry for some reason, either), Seth Rollins vs Gunther, and plenty more. If you’re planning to bet on the action, Bookies Bonuses will help you find the best betting offers before the show.

In the meantime, you can check out the following ‘Manias that I consider to be some of the best.

Also read: WrestleMania 42: Complete Match Card For Both Nights in Las Vegas

WrestleMania 21

WrestleMania 21 saw Ruthless Aggression stars such as Batista, John Cena, and Randy Orton break through onto the main event scene. It’s a great show overall and often underrated by fans. Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels was definitely the greatest performance of the night.

It’s also the first time ‘Mania went Hollywood, as well.

WrestleMania 39

Now at the time, a lot of fans were unhappy with WrestleMania 39 due to its ending. Everyone wanted Cody Rhodes to win, and people were rightfully upset when he lost.

But it’s been a few years since this event, and most people will probably agree that without that ‘Mania 39 loss, Cody Rhodes’ story wouldn’t have become as it did, eventually. He got a whole year to prove to himself and everyone that he absolutely deserves to be the top act in all of WWE. It seems WWE’s efforts paid off.

WrestleMania 19

It’s been over 20 years since WrestleMania 19, and it’s still the favorite wrestling event for many fans. Yeah, the Booker T vs Triple H match disappointed most of us, but besides this one bout, everyone else did their job.

Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar was great despite the botch at the end. There was so much star power on this show, with the likes of The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and more getting a spot. It’s truly one of the best Manias of all time.

WrestleMania 17

There can’t be a ‘best WrestleManias’ list without mentioning WrestleMania 17. Fans often argue whether the 2003 version of Mania was the best or whether this one was, but that’s not the point today. Both shows were amazing in their own ways.

This show felt like it hit the jackpot. There was something for everyone from the opener to a technical masterpiece between Angle and Benoit, to the main event between The Rock and Steve Austin.

WrestleMania 40

This show is one of the more recent ones, and it’s definitely going to raise some eyebrows. Not that it’s not a good show, but putting it above ‘Mania 19 and 17 wouldn’t sit right with many fans.

But as someone who wasn’t around during the peak of the Attitude Era and hadn’t fully started watching many years after the Ruthless Aggression Era, WrestleMania 40 was truly more enjoyable to me. Cody Rhodes finally got to finish his story, and other matches such as Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley, and Sami Zayn vs Gunther were just way too good.

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