WrestleMania 42: Complete Match Card For Both Nights in Las Vegas

The Road to WrestleMania this year has been a disaster in a lot of ways. While there are many first-time matchups featured on the card, there’s also a big controversy surrounding the main event scene.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 17 and 18 at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium. Lineups for both nights of the show were recently confirmed by Joe Tessitore on ESPN’s Get Up. Here are the full details.

Also read: Pat McAfee Originally Rejected WWE Return, Was Always WWE’s Celebrity Choice for Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Saturday (Night 1):

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch

The Vision (Austin Theory and Logan Paul) and iShowSpeed vs The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) & LA Knight

Unsanctioned match: Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins vs Gunther

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

WWE Women’s Tag Championship: The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) vs The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton (with Pat McAfee)

Also read: Liv Morgan On How Lita Inspired Her Growing Up

WrestleMania Sunday Night 2:

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match: Penta vs Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE United States Championship: Sami vs. Trick Williams

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

Also read: Roman Reigns Says He Is A Bigger Superstar Than CM Punk

Two of the biggest matches heading into WrestleMania 42 are the World Heavyweight Championship match, and the Undisputed WWE Championship match.

Randy Orton’s rivalry with Cody Rhodes has been nothing short of controversial. Pat McAfee’s addition to this main event rivalry has upset many fans, who don’t believe a former NFL punter has any place in being in this storyline.

WrestleMania is the biggest wrestling show of the year, and there’s no doubt there will be lots of surprises on the show. There are a handful of bouts that could steal the show, but we’ll have to wait until the day of the event to see what WWE really has in store for us.

Night 1 of the show is going to be headlined by Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, like most fans expected, and it’ll be interesting to see if CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns lives up to the expectations.

Main image credit: WWE