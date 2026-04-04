Liv Morgan On How Lita Inspired Her Growing Up

A lot of the popular wrestlers we see on television today were once fans themselves. They were also watching wrestling religiously until one day they decided that’s what they wanted to do in their life.

For the previous generation, it was stars like Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and others who were their idols growing up, whereas the younger generation considers wrestlers such as CM Punk, John Cena, Lita, AJ Lee, and others as their inspirations.

One of the most popular female stars in WWE today is Liv Morgan. She’s already had a remarkable career in WWE so far, and her inspiration growing up was none other than Lita. This probably isn’t a surprising answer for many fans, considering Lita and Trish were two of the biggest female stars in WWE in the 2000s.

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Liv Morgan Says WWE Hall Of Famer Lita Inspired Her A Lot As A Child

Liv Morgan recently spoke with 8 News Now, where she discussed her love for WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Morgan says she related a lot to Lita growing up, as the latter would often go head-to-head with her male counterparts on WWE programming, which was similar to what the former did with her brothers at home.

Here’s what Liv Morgan said:

“I grew up watching wrestling since I was five years old, and I loved Lita. I grew up with four older brothers. So I was very much a tomboy. I would roughhouse with my brothers, wear baggy pants and sneakers, and Lita was a WWE superstar who would wrestle the boys, wear baggy pants, wear sneakers. So I saw her and I just very much related to her.”

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Lita retired from professional wrestling in 2006, although she’s made several returns over the years. Her last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 39 (Night 1) where she teamed up with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky.

On the other hand, the 2026 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan, is currently scheduled to take on Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42. If Morgan wins this match, she’ll become a three-time Women’s World Champion in WWE.

Who do you think should be the winner of this match at WrestleMania?

Main image credit: Imago

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