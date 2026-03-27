Roman Reigns Says He Is A Bigger Superstar Than CM Punk

Roman Reigns has taken another shot at CM Punk on The Tonight Show.

After winning the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Roman Reigns challenged CM Punk to a World Heavyweight Championship match at this year’s WrestleMania. Both stars have a long history with each other, and despite teaming up with each other at last year’s Survivor Series, Reigns made it clear they’re not friends.

Reigns and Punk have been trading insults against each other on Raw for the past some time. The Original Tribal Chief and The Cult of Personality met each other once again on the March 23 edition of Monday Night Raw. The segment ended with Reigns attacking Punk after he insulted The Bloodline.

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Roman Reigns Says He’s A Bigger Star Than CM Punk

On the recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Roman Reigns discussed his WrestleMania 42 rival, CM Punk.

He left the following message for Punk:

“You’re asleep right now, and you should be. You need to rest up, you’re probably confused at your old age. You’re probably wondering, ‘Why is Roman there and I’m here at home?’ That’s because I’m a way bigger star than you.”

Interestingly enough, Punk isn’t the only star Reigns has taken a shot at recently. In a recent interview, he also discussed working on the set of Street Fighter. Cody Rhodes is also a part of this project, and he said both stars were kept apart during the filming due to their on-screen rivalry. Reigns said that this was probably done by Rhodes himself because he gets nervous around him.

Also read: Roman Reigns Addresses Cody Rhodes’ Comments About Being Kept Apart On The Street Fighter Set

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and 19. Two of the biggest matches heading into the show are Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship and CM Punk vs Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Best in the World won the World Heavyweight Title in November 2025, after Seth Rollins was forced to relinquish it due to his shoulder injury. It’ll be interesting to see if Punk retains the title at WrestleMania 42. No matter who wins, it’s probably safe to say that it’ll be one of the best matches on the show.

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Who are you rooting for in this rivalry?

Main image credit: Imago