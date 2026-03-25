Ronda Rousey Calls Surprise AEW Revolution Appearance A ‘FU’ To TKO Ahead Of Gina Carano MMA Return

Ronda Rousey, who’s currently scheduled to make her MMA return against Gina Carano on May 16, recently made headlines after she appeared at All Elite Wrestling.

It had been reported earlier that AEW doesn’t expect Ronda Rousey to be back in the promotion anytime soon. Now, The Rowdy One has commented on her AEW Revolution appearance as well.

Also read: Ronda Rousey Not Expected Back In AEW After Revolution 2026 Appearance

Ronda Rousey Discusses Her AEW Revolution Appearance Earlier This Month

Ronda Rousey recently uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel. She discussed Marina Shafir, with whom she has been good friends for years now. It was after Shafir’s match against Toni Storm at AEW Revolution that Rousey stepped into the ring to show support for her friend.

In the vlog, Rousey also says that AEW kept her appearance secret, something she wasn’t really expecting, as she thought it was going to be a “much more chill like whatever kind of day.” But the company had her sit in a wheelchair and cover her with a tarp so fans couldn’t recognize her.

Also read: WWE Unreal Nabs Three Sports Emmy Nominations

This was also Ronda’s first AEW PPV experience, so she didn’t know what to expect from it. But it seems like she had fun showing up at the Crypto.com Arena.

As many suspected, and also reported by Wrestling Observer was part of her vendetta against TKO Group. Ronda said her AEW appearance was like a FU to TKO. For those who don’t know, Ronda and TKO were in negotiations regarding her MMA return against Carano. But the negotiations reportedly fell through due to low compensation.

“I’m thinking a less restrictive, more adult version of WWE, which sounds like a good time,” Ronda said about expectations with an AEW PPV. “Those are all very good descriptions, I felt. So, yeah. And it’s kind of a cool little bit of a — like little bit of a ‘f** you’ to the TKO group, which is kind of funny because WWE is on Netflix. But I kind of figured it’d be easier to ask for forgiveness instead of permission on this one. Like, I’m promoting your show. It’s fine. We didn’t advertise it. It’s not like we boosted the ratings of it, so it should be fine.”

Also read: Brock Lesnar Calls WWE Non-Compete Lawsuit And NFL Cut ‘A Tough Time In My Life

Ronda Rousey returns to the world of MMA on May 16 with MVP Promotions. Her match against Gina Carano will also be streamed on Netflix.

Main image credit: Imago