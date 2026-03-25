Ronda Rousey Not Expected Back In AEW After Revolution 2026 Appearance

During the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view, Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance. This happened after Marina Shafir and Toni Storm’s match, where Storm won.

Rousey and Storm had a face-to-face moment before security surrounded both stars. Many fans were speculating whether this means Rousey is now going to work for AEW. It was later reported that The Rowdy One hadn’t inked a deal with Tony Khan’s promotion, and she was only there for an appearance.

Another update from PWInsider Elite says that Rousey isn’t expected to be back in AEW anytime soon.

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Ronda Rousey Not Returning To All Elite Wrestling Anytime Soon

PWInsider Elite reports that Ronda Rousey’s AEW appearance at Revolution 2026 was designed to promote her upcoming MMA return on May 16 and she’s not expected to make another appearance for the promotion as of now.

“Ronda Rousey is not expected back in AEW anytime soon. Her appearance at Revolution was, as of now, just a one-off designed to promote her MMA return and appear in support of Marina Shafir. Since Revolution was local for Rousey, and in the same market as her fight against Gina Carano, it was just a moment where it made sense for all involved since all the constellations were aligned.”

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Rousey is currently scheduled to face Gina Carano at Most Valuable Promotions ‘ debut event in May at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California.

This would be Ronda’s first MMA fight in over 9 years since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30, 2016.

After retiring from MMA, Rousey became a wrestler. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. After leaving WWE, Rousey badmouthed the company, and this made her an unpopular figure in the internet wrestling community.

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Rousey’s last wrestling match took place in 2023, where she teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Athena and Billie Starkz on Ring of Honor. Considering Rousey reportedly has a good relationship with Tony Khan, it wouldn’t be surprising if she eventually wrestles for AEW. But for now, she’s focused on her fight against Carano.

NYFights will keep fans updated when there’s more information regarding Ronda Rousey’s AEW future.

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