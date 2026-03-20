Tom Brady Calls WWE ‘Cute’ & ‘Scripted’, WWE Superstars React

Tom Brady recently took shots at WWE while promoting an upcoming flag football game with Sports Illustrated. His words didn’t sit well with several WWE wrestlers, who responded to him on social media.

Brady is a retired NFL player who played for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 and then for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022, before retiring from football in 2023. The 48-year-old quarterback won 7 Super Bowls in his career.

While promoting the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic tournament, Brady responded to a question about how many WWE wrestlers it would take to sack him. Here’s what Tom Brady said.

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WWE Wrestlers React To Tom Brady Calling WWE Cute & Scripted

Tom Brady made a comparison between WWE wrestlers and NFL players, stating that professional wrestling is “cute” and “scripted” and that wrestlers wouldn’t even get close to him during a football game. The full quote is as follows:

“All their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what’s going on. In a football game, you don’t know. They wouldn’t even get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’d punch those guys right in the throat and they’d probably be crying. There’s no fake BS we do in American football.”

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These comments drew the ire of stars such as Charlotte Flair, Danhausen, and more, who responded to Brady online.

Here’s what Charlotte said, for instance:

“A lot of words to say “if I had five guys to protect me, I might be ok” 🫶🏻”

The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) also reacted to Brady’s comments:

“I bet I can sack you 😉”

Danhausen said it would be easy to put a curse on him:

“It would only take one @WWE superstar to CURSE Tim Bordy”

Other wrestlers, such as Austin Theory and James Ellsworth, also reacted to the same.

Brady’s comments are reminiscent of his previous comments on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where the NFL legend said he loves WWE and that it’s “cute” compared to “real football and real competition.” Brady later doubled down on his comments and called Paul a “btch,” which led to The Maverick challenging NFL players to a $1 million boxing match. Even that time, stars like Drew McIntyre, Oba Femi, Paul Heyman, and CM Punk responded to Brady’s comments.

There had previously been a report that WWE had talks with Tom Brady’s representatives regarding a potential WrestleMania appearance this year and creating some merchandise for him. WrestleMania 42 takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is also the home stadium of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Brady owns a minority stake in the Raiders.

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