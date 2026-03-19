Mercedes Mone Calls Out YouTuber for ‘Disrespectful’ and ‘Exploitative’ Video

Recently, Mercedes Mone called out a YouTube channel for posting an inappropriate video about her. The video’s title was “Sasha Banks reveals why she left WWE,” and the thumbnail of this made a clickbait sexual comment about Mone.

Also read: WWE Night Of Champions Reportedly Set For June 27 Amid Middle East Conflict

Mercedes Mone Calls Out YouTuber For Inappropriate Content About Her

Several fans criticized the creator of this video online, and when Mercedes Mone learned about the whole situation, she said she was “disgusted” by the “disrespect” and “exploitation” of her. Mone also asked fans to report the YouTube channel.

She posted this on X:

“I’m honestly disgusted by this. The level of disrespect, exploitation, and straight-up false narrative being pushed here is beyond unacceptable. No one should have to deal with content like this being made about them.

I need everyone who sees this to please flag and report this channel immediately. This kind of behavior shouldn’t be tolerated or given a platform.”

The video in question was published on a channel named Ring Rivals, which has previously posted similar content about other female wrestlers in the past. After Mone’s post, this video was either deleted by the creator or it was taken down by YouTube as it’s no longer there.

Also read: WWE Has Dedicated Team Tracking AEW, Per New Report

This isn’t the only incident where female wrestlers were exploited for content. A few months back, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee called out another fan who used artificial intelligence to create a video to show her kissing said fan during the Big Event NY autograph expo in Long Island, New York last November.

With the rise of AI in recent years, creating AI-generated videos and pictures of public figures has become increasingly common. A lot of times, these contents feature wrestlers in sexual or inappropriate ways.

Mercedes Mone Recently Took A Break From AEW

Mercedes Mone is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. She last wrestled for the promotion on the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, where she lost her TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale. Following this, Mone announced that she’s taking a hiatus from AEW.

Before that, the wrestler was most known for her tenure in WWE where she worked from 2012-2022. Her spell with the company ended in May 2022 when Mone and her then tag team partner Naomi walked out on the company over a dispute with Vince McMahon.

Also read: 5 WWE Wrestlers With Surprising Wins Over Main Event Wrestlers

Main image credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire