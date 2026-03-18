WWE Night Of Champions Reportedly Set For June 27 Amid Middle East Conflict

It seems there are some doubts within WWE regarding this year’s Night of Champions premium live event. The recent US-Iran military conflict escalated earlier this year on February 28, when major hostilities broke out in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia was one of the countries affected by this war, as several drone attacks were carried out by the Iranian military toward Saudi Arabia’s oil refineries and US military bases in the country. These hostilities led to the US Department of State ordering diplomates and American employees to leave the country.

Saudi Arabia is the host country of some of the biggest sporting events in the world. On March 14, Formula 1 and the FIA cancelled the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix scheduled for April due to the war. WWE is also set to return to Saudi Arabia later this year for its Night of Champions event. Post Wrestling recently reported that the event is internally slated for June 27 this year.

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WWE Night Of Champions Is Reportedly Scheduled For June 27, 2026

A source indicated to Post Wrestling that Night of Champions 2026 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on June 27. Considering the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, Post Wrestling also asked WWE and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority for a comment if they’re considering rescheduling or canceling the event altogether, but didn’t receive a response.

“WWE and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority did not respond to questions from us about whether they are considering rescheduling or canceling the event due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.”

Last year’s Night of Champions premium live event took place on June 28 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The event before that, which happened in 2023, took place at the Jeddah Super Dome.

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Earlier in January, Saudi Arabia hosted the Royal Rumble event.

As with all things wrestling, the card is always subject to change. Even though Night of Champions may be internally scheduled for Summer, the ongoing war could force WWE to postpone its trip to the Middle East for the foreseeable future unless the war ends.

NYFights will keep fans updated as more is learned about the situation.

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