Seth Rollins Says He Can’t Get Into “Real Physicality” On WWE Television For A Few More Weeks

It’s been a few weeks since Seth Rollins made his WWE return at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Last year, during Crown Jewel, Rollins injured his shoulder while wrestling Cody Rhodes. The Vision then turned on him, in a segment that was meant to write him off television.

Many fans assumed that upon returning, Rollins would continue his feud with the Vision. But the original members of the Vision, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, got injured in recent times as well. Breakker is currently out with a hernia injury he suffered last month in February. On the other hand, Reed suffered a torn bicep during his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and El Grande Americano. Neither of these stars is expected to return until after WrestleMania 42. He’s currently feuding with the rest of the Vision on WWE television, but hasn’t gotten physical with anyone yet. Here’s why.

Seth Rollins Says He’s Not Medically Cleared Yet

On the March 9, 2026, edition of WWE Raw, Adam Pearce called out Seth Rollins, who appeared with his group of masked men. Pearce asked Rollins to stop his shenanigans. They were interrupted by Logan Paul and Austin Theory, who wanted to take out Rollins and his group. Rollins shuffled with the other masked men and disappeared from sight. LA Knight later showed up as well, but The Vision teamed up for a two-on-one attack. Knight was saved by The Usos.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Seth Rollins discussed this segment. He said he wanted to protect himself and confuse everyone because he couldn’t get physical with anyone yet. For the next few weeks, Rollins has to take care of his shoulder before making his next move. Here’s what Rollins said:

“We executed to perfection. We got in there, we protected Seth Rollins, we confused everybody and we got out of there, and that is what we had to do because Seth Rollins, that’s me, I’m not cleared yet. I can’t get into any real physicality. I gotta protect this shoulder for maybe another couple weeks or so and then we’ll see if we need these masked men, if we need all this trickeration or not.” (H/T Fightful)

Fans have been speculating if this is a tease for an LA Knight & Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul & Austin Theory WrestleMania tag team match. This isn’t the most ideal match, considering none of these stars were in the original Vision that kicked out Rollins. But with Breakker and Reed both injured, this is probably the best-case scenario.

