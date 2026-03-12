WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Will Be Streamed Live On YouTube

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled to emanate from The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 4, 2026. It’ll be the final WWE Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 42. In good news for NXT fans, Shawn Michaels recently announced that NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 will be streamed on WWE’s YouTube channel.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 To Be Streamed On YouTube

A recent PWInsider report said that WWE’s deal with Peacock will expire on March 17. Under the current deal, NXT PLEs and Saturday Night Main Event are broadcast on the streaming platform. It seems Peacock does not plan to extend its contract, which would allow it to continue streaming NXT events.

On the social media platform X, Shawn Michaels shared this news with the fans. His post caption read:

“Guess I better figure out how to get onto @YouTube … because #StandAndDeliver streams LIVE across the globe on @WWE’s YouTube Saturday, April 4 at 7e/4p! #WWENXT”

WWE’s YouTube channel can be visited using this link.

Stand & Deliver is the biggest annual Premium Live Event that NXT has hosted since 2021. So far, only one announcement has been made regarding the match card, with The Vanity Project set to defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against a team yet to be decided. More matches will be added to the show in the coming weeks.

NXT Stand & Deliver Is Not Part Of WrestleMania Weekend This Year

This year’s Stand & Deliver was first announced by Shawn Michaels on February 25.

Last year, WWE PLEs shifted from Peacock to ESPN (and to Netflix internationally in most countries). However, NXT was not affected by this change and continued airing on Peacock. The last NXT PLE aired on Peacock was Vengeance Day, which took place on March 7. Michaels did not reveal whether this change is a one-time occurrence or if NXT PLEs will continue streaming on YouTube going forward.

After NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE fans will see WrestleMania 42. Stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and more will be featured on the show. Every year after WrestleMania, things reset on WWE television. New rivalries are created, and many new debuts, main roster call-ups, and even returns take place. What are your expectations following WrestleMania 42?

