Danhausen recently made his WWE debut at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. His debut was a result of weeks-long teases of a mystery crate that was shown multiple times in backstage segments. The package was supposed to open at Elimination Chamber, and the person inside turned out to be Danhausen. WWE fans didn’t react positively to his debut. But the wrestler quickly won over the crowd.

Since Elimination Chamber, whenever he’s appeared on WWE programming, fans have cheered him. Danhausen is already a top-merch seller in WWE, and there’s no doubt he’ll do great in the future. But it seems the wrestler wants to skip a couple of steps on the ladder and immediately go to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Also read: Chelsea Green Reveals Michael Hayes Apologized To Her After WWE Unreal Comments

Danhausen Wants The Undertaker To Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

On the Raw after Elimination Chamber, Danhausen showed up with a list of Demandshausens. It included things such as a blimp, a Triple H pointing picture, a WWE Hall of Fame induction this year, a personal assistant, and having his face on the WWE trucks.

Speaking on the Raw Recap podcast recently, Danhausen was asked who might induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He mentioned The Undertaker’s name. In a way, this makes sense as well because The Deadman has been informing other wrestlers of their Hall of Fame induction. He did the same recently with AJ Styles.

Here’s what He said on Raw Recap:

“Let’s see. I like The Undertaker. He looks pretty evil. I think The Undertaker would be great. He’s also been handing out these congratulatory congratulations to people that they’re in the Hall of Fame, so who better? Maybe I should find where he lives and knock on his door and say, ‘Hello! Induct me.’ Maybe he’ll knock on my door and just say, ‘I’m here to induct you.’ I don’t know.”

Also read: 5 Former WWE Champions That Fans Have Forgotten About Now

Danhausen has already had a few of his demands fulfilled, but a Hall of Fame induction may not be happening anytime soon.

Before joining WWE earlier this year, the wrestler worked for All Elite Wrestling. The company previously extended his contract due to his injuries, but never utilized him. Fightful Select reported that his AEW deal officially expired on February 28, 2026.

Do you want to see Danhausen make his WWE debut soon?