Chelsea Green Reveals Michael Hayes Apologized To Her After WWE Unreal Comments

Chelsea Green wasn’t happy with a comment Michael Hayes made on the second season of WWE Unreal, which premiered on January 20, 2026, on Netflix. Hayes is a senior producer in WWE and is responsible for a lot of stuff fans see on television. Hayes said that Chelsea isn’t meant for a bigger role on WWE programming unlike Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton and that her job is to only elevate these wrestlers.

Seeing someone of his stature make these comments publicly, Chelsea obviously wasn’t very happy with it. However, she has now revealed that Hayes eventually apologized to her for this.

Chelsea Green Says Michael Hayes Apologized To Her For His Comments

On the Nikki & Brie Show recently, Chelsea Green recalled the comments made by Michael Hayes on WWE Unreal. Green says that Hayes reached out to her with an apology over his comments.

“Look, Michael Hayes has apologised to me and we’ve spoken about it and everything.”

She also applauded The Undertaker for having her back. For those who don’t know, after Hayes’ comments became public, The Deadman reached out to Chelsea personally. This was a huge moment for Chelsea, considering that The Undertaker is a legend in the business.

“But at the end of the day, I know The Undertaker has had my back because he booked me to win the Mixed AAA Tag Titles. So he has believed in me since before Michael Hayes said that. Someone of that high calibre or high status in wrestling, that means a lot to me. He doesn’t waste his breath on anyone.”

The Undertaker Defended Chelsea Green On His Podcast

A month after WWE Unreal Season 2 premiered, Michael Hayes appeared on Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, where he clarified those comments. Hayes said that Netflix cut other parts from the interview where he said good things about Chelsea. However, he didn’t regret what he said on Unreal because he felt that’s what Chelsea Green’s role was at that time.

He said if his comments led to massive support from fans regarding Chelsea, WWE will pivot and put her in the top spot. But he also said that even if they push Chelsea, the same fans who’re showing their support to her, they’ll turn on her instantly.

On the podcast, Undertaker also defended Chelsea. He has been helping with creative at AAA, where Chelsea held the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship along with NXT Superstar Ethan Page.

Main image credit: Imago