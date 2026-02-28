CM Punk Pushes To Bring WWE To Chicago’s Iconic Wrigley Field

CM Punk wants to bring WWE to Wrigley Field in Chicago. In recent years, WWE has done numerous shows in baseball stadiums, such as last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames at Petco Park in San Diego or the Royal Rumble 2024 event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

CM Punk Has Had Discussions With Wrigley Field Executives To Host WWE Shows

On Rock 95.5, CM Punk revealed that he has had talks with some Wrigley Field executives regarding hosting a WWE event there. The Cult of Personality said both WWE and Wrigley Field executives are interested in this proposition, with the only problem being logistics. Here’s what Punk said:

“Oh yes. I’ve had discussions with some executives, I’ll say. Yeah, they 100% want it. The hard thing for us is the scheduling and getting in. We need load in and load out day. Believe it or not, it’s probably a lot easier for Wrigley to book Green Day because they don’t have the man hours for load in. They are doing a stage, some sound, and that’s technically it.

You need a little more time to roll our trucks in there and set things up because our production is that much more than a rock concert. We’ve been in discussions with it, it’s just going to make it so much easier to get it done if there is no baseball.”

Wrigley Field is the home of the MLB’s Chicago Cubs.

