Seth Rollins Gives Injury Update, Says WWE Return Is Near After October Shoulder Surgery

Seth Rollins says he’s getting closer to his in-ring return. Rollins got injured while wrestling Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. He underwent shoulder surgery and was seen wearing a sling.

In recent months, a masked man has run rampant across WWE. He’s interfered during matches and has Curb Stomped multiple stars. Naturally, a lot of fans assumed that this was Seth Rollins.

The masked man’s identity was recently revealed on the 2/27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, but it wasn’t anyone that fans expected. That person in question was indie wrestler Don Furio, who, interestingly enough, trains at Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy.

Seth Rollins He Is getting Closer To His In-Ring Return

While appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Seth Rollins said that he won’t be getting back into action this week, signaling that he won’t be at Elimination Chamber.

He also provided an update on his recovery status and said he’s closer to returning to the ring once again, although Rollins didn’t provide an explicit timeline.

“No, I will not be able to do anything this weekend. But we’re getting close. I mean, look, I can move it around, it’s not in a sling anymore. It’s feeling good. It was in October, is when I got the surgery. So, you know, you look at the timeline, we’re getting close. We’re getting close. We’re not all the way there, but we’re getting close, guys.

Fans can watch the full interview with ESPN’s First Take below:

Elimination Chamber takes place on February 28 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. There’s a chance that the masked man could show up again, as the one fans saw on SmackDown could very well be a fake. The show features two Elimination Chamber matches, as well as a Women’s Intercontinental Title match between Becky Lynch and AJ Lee, and a World Heavyweight Title bout between CM Punk and Finn Balor.

Rollins is expected to be back in WWE for WrestleMania 42. We don’t know who he’ll face at the Show of Shows because his rumored opponent, Bron Breakker, is also out due to an injury. Another wrestler with whom Rollins could’ve started a rivalry was Bronson Reed, but he also suffered a torn biceps on the February 23 edition of Monday Night Raw.

