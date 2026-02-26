AJ Styles Opens Up About WWE Coaching Role After Retirement

While AJ Styles may have retired from the WWE ring, it doesn’t mean he’s retired from wrestling altogether. Styles was one of the best talents to ever set foot inside the wrestling ring, and for years, he entertained fans through his athleticism and in-ring storytelling. The Phenomenal One finally retired from in-ring competition in January 2026. Many fans wondered what was next for AJ Styles. The wrestler himself answered that question recently.

AJ Styles Says He Will Continue Working For WWE In A Coaching Role

AJ Styles showed up on the Talk N Shop podcast and discussed his career, future plans, and other things. The 48-year-old wrestler revealed that he’ll continue working for WWE. He won’t be an on-screen character anymore, but he’ll help coach younger talent behind the scenes. Here’s what AJ Styles said:

“I am still going to be working with WWE. That’s not going to change. I have these dreams of helping out young talent. If somebody is not ready once they get there, it’s my job to hopefully help them get to that point to where they can do it, and they are confident when they step into a WWE ring. Being able to help with that is a blessing.”

AJ Styles Isn’t Going To Any Other Wrestling Promotion

With this, AJ Styles has effectively put those AEW rumors to rest. He’s been working for WWE since 2016, and that won’t change anytime soon. Styles had a decorated career before his retirement against Gunther. He’s been a World Champion across many promotions. He was also one of the most universally loved wrestlers, which is rare these days.

In the same podcast, the WWE legend addressed AEW speculation and said it’s not happening. Lots of wrestlers want to help young talent post-retirement. For example, veterans such as Dustin Rhodes and Paul Wight have begun coaching other wrestlers in AEW, and stars like CM Punk and others have also expressed a desire to give back to the business and share their advice with rookie wrestlers.

Recently, WWE also announced that Styles will be inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. He and Stephanie McMahon are the two inductees announced for the event so far.

