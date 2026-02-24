Liv Morgan Makes WrestleMania Decision, Will Face Stephanie Vaquer At WrestleMania 42

Liv Morgan won this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match after eliminating Tiffany Stratton. While the Men’s Rumble winner, Roman Reigns, had already picked CM Punk for his WrestleMania match, Morgan had yet to do so.

That changed on this week’s Monday Night Raw, where Liv Morgan finally made her WrestleMania decision, choosing to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship.

Liv Morgan Challenges Stephanie Vaquer For The WWE Women’s World Championship

On the February 23, 2026, edition of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan was set to make her WrestleMania decision. Having won the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match, she earned a title shot at the Grandest Stage of Them All. On Raw, Morgan stood in the ring with both Jade Cargill and Stephanie Vaquer.

She had shared segments with both Women’s Champions in the weeks leading up to this. During Cargill’s match against Jordynne Grace on the February 13 episode of SmackDown, Morgan appeared alongside Dominik Mysterio. Then, on last week’s Raw, she had an emotional segment with Stephanie Vaquer where the Women’s World Champion actually made her cry.

On this week’s show, Morgan said that Stephanie’s words last week caught her by surprise. She apologized to Vaquer for judging her, and said that she now wants to focus on “her story.” Then, while standing face-to-face with Cargill, Morgan suddenly turned and struck Vaquer with a microphone.

She would then hit her with a codebreaker, followed by an Ob-Liv-ion to end the segment. Liv Morgan will now face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Liv Morgan Is Looking To Win Another World Title At WrestleMania 42

Morgan is a former two-time Women’s World Champion. Her last title reign ended on January 6, 2025, after 226 days, when she lost the title to Rhea Ripley.

Now that she’s set to challenge for the title again at this year’s WrestleMania, many fans are hoping to see another World Title reign from her. Morgan has consistently been a huge part of Raw ever since her return last year at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Some fans, however, haven’t been impressed with Stephanie Vaquer’s title reign. In the past 150 days, Vaquer has defended her title numerous times against wrestlers such as Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez, but this seemed to hurt her momentum.

WWE fans weren’t as invested in her storylines, despite her being over with the crowd. With her WrestleMania feud with Liv Morgan, fans can expect Vaquer to pick up steam once again. WrestleMania 42 takes place between April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan win the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42?