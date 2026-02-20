Logan Paul Vs Bad Bunny Match Not Happening Anytime Soon

Tag team match involving Logan Paul and Bad Bunny isn’t happening anytime soon, according to a report.

Before Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance, Logan Paul was asked if he was excited to see the Puerto Rican rapper perform, to which he responded, “No.” This led to fans speculating about a wrestling match between the two inside the WWE ring.

Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live hinted that Bad Bunny would be back in WWE “very soon” which further fueled these speculations. On top of that, Paul revealed on Impaulsive that the idea for a Logan Paul vs Bad Bunny match was discussed internally within WWE. And so, the rumor mill was on.

Bad Bunny is one of the most famous personalities in the world. He’s a multi-time Grammy winner who’s previously worked with WWE on numerous occasions. Bunny has always been a wrestling fan, and considering Paul floated the idea of a showdown between them, it makes sense that fans would be curious to know more about this rumor.

Recent rumors say that Bunny and Paul has been discussed as part of tag match backstage, but it’s unlikely to take place at this year’s WrestleMania. There has been an update on this.

Match Between Logan Paul & Bad Bunny Is Not In The Works Right Now

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was said that WWE currently has no plans to pit these two stars against each other. Although people in WWE believe they’ll clash in the future, it just isn’t a priority for the company right now.

“Regarding the talk of Bad Bunny against Logan Paul in a tag team match, we were told there is no match on the books between them right now, but the expectation is that it will happen some day, but it is not scheduled anytime in the near future.”

Bad Bunny last wrestled in WWE at Backlash 2023, where he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Logan Paul Vs Bad Bunny Could Be A Great Matchup

When Logan Paul first joined WWE, he was also a “celebrity wrestler.” But over the years, he’s more than proven his talent to the fans and has even become a full-time WWE Superstar.

We don’t know if Paul vs Bunny will ever happen in WWE, but it’s safe to say that this would be an exciting matchup. Both performers are well-known among fans, although for very different reasons.

Paul is also a natural heel, and putting him up against a fan favorite such as Bad Bunny would make for good television. Do you want to see Logan Paul vs Bad Bunny in WWE?