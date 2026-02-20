Drew McIntyre Says He Was “Legitimately Upset” With CM Punk & Roman Reigns Over Title Disrespect

A few weeks back, Drew McIntyre responded to CM Punk and Roman Reigns’ segment on Monday Night Raw (February 2), where the latter chose his opponent for WrestleMania. For those who don’t know, Reigns challenged for Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship at this year’s Show of Shows.

But in the process, both wrestlers undermined the Undisputed WWE Championship that McIntyre holds. After the Punk-Reigns segment, McIntyre delivered a promo on Friday Night SmackDown (February 6) where he called both men insecure and asserted that his title is the number one belt in WWE.

Fans praised McIntyre’s promo, and the wrestler himself recently revealed that he was “legitimately upset” after the segment involving Reigns and Punk.

Drew McIntyre Called Out CM Punk & Roman Reigns In His Recent SmackDown Promo

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Drew McIntyre discussed his SmackDown promo and stated that while he can defend his character, he wasn’t pleased with Reigns and Punk downplaying the Undisputed WWE Championship. So when he got the microphone on SmackDown, he spoke from the heart.

“I don’t care, say whatever you want about me. I can protect myself, I’ll look after myself verbally. And to be honest, they weren’t even that bad. Whatever one person said, I mentioned on SmackDown, the other one defended me… That didn’t bother me. It was just the stuff about the title and SmackDown, and making it feel a little less than, when they’re such big superstars. Just focus on the title, focus on each other. So I went out and did a Braveheart-like speech on the Friday, ‘cause I was legitimately upset.”

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk is a dream match for many WWE fans. While both wrestlers have shared the ring before, they haven’t competed in a singles match with each other. This bout will be one of the main events of WrestleMania 42.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania opponent hasn’t been decided just yet, although reports suggest that Cody Rhodes will challenge him for the title.

An Elimination Chamber match is currently scheduled to take place on February 28 to determine the next challenger to the Undisputed WWE Championship. Stars such as Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Je’Von Evans, along with two yet-to-be-determined wrestlers, will fight for the number one contendership.

What did you think of Drew McIntyre’s promo on SmackDown?

Main image credit: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo