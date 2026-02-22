Liv Morgan Doesn’t Think AI Can Book WWE Shows

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has made its way into many industries, from Hollywood to automobiles to even medicine. While there are a lot of good cases for AI, there’s a large group of people that don’t like it because their jobs are at risk.

AI may be good at doing many things, but it seems there is one thing it just can’t do yet: create wrestling shows. At least, this is what WWE Superstar Liv Morgan believes.

Liv Morgan Says WWE Does Everything So Uniquely That AI Can’t Replicate It

In a recent interview with Going Ringside, Liv Morgan was asked if AI can create wrestling shows. The Judgment Day member responded with a “no.” She said wrestlers are “stronger than AI” and that it just can’t replicate the multitude of things that WWE does. Fans can check out her full quote below:

“No. You cannot replicate what a WWE superstar does. It is such a unique blend of sport, athleticism, entertainment, acting, music that WWE does uniquely itself. Not even AI can replicate it. Not even the best AI in the world can replicate what we do here at WWE. And if you want to see it for yourself, you just have to watch us. We are stronger than AI.

AI in wrestling is a new concept, but fans have already started seeing some adaptations of it. Fans will remember that WWE hired Cyrus Kowsari back in 2025 as its Senior Director of Creative Strategy to lead the company’s transition into AI storytelling. It was reported by Dave Meltzer that WWE has a contract in place with Writer AI so it could be used to produce storylines later. Although Fightful later provided clarification on this story, and said different things.

Some weeks back, AAA also used AI to create a video package featuring Dominik Mysterio. It didn’t work very well, as fans noticed Mysterio was wearing the AEW World Title instead. Right now, wrestlers probably don’t have to worry about AI coming after their jobs too much.

Liv Morgan Will Fight For A Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

2026 is going to be a major year for Liv Morgan. She is the Women’s Royal Rumble winner, and on the 2/23 Monday Night Raw, she’ll decide her WrestleMania fate: whether to face Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship or Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship.

Which title do you think Morgan should challenge for at WrestleMania 42?

