Wade Barrett Reveals The Only Match He’d Struggle To Turn Down

Wade Barrett is the voice of WWE SmackDown, along with his partner Joe Tessitore. Before becoming a commentator, Barrett was also a wrestler. He led the Nexus group in WWE in 2010. Now, the group had a lot of potential to become successful. They were even hot on WWE television, but a lot of things went wrong during their run, and out of everyone from that group, only Daniel Bryan managed to become a main eventer.

Wade Barrett hasn’t wrestled a match in almost a decade and considers himself retired. The wrestler, however, says a proposed match against Drew McIntyre would be hard for him to turn down.

Wade Barrett Discusses Potential Match With Drew McIntyre

Speaking with Metro UK, Wade Barrett said he’d find it difficult to turn down a match against his fellow Brit Drew McIntyre. He realizes that the match would take a physical toll on his body, but he’d still contemplate it.

Here’s what Barrett said:

“That would be a difficult one to turn down, I’m not gonna lie. I think physically, it would destroy me for good, because Drew’s a bit of a beast in that ring, he’s a nasty piece of work when he wants to be. Back in my day, I could give as good as I got. I don’t know if I could still give as good as I would get from Drew. So, if that one did happen, hard to turn down, but that probably would be the end, the big goodbye.”

This wasn’t the first time Barrett entertained the idea of a bout against Drew McIntyre. Even during a past interview with AceOdds, he said that if he could only wrestle one more match in his life, it would be against McIntyre. Barrett hasn’t stepped foot in the squared circle since the April 4, 2016 edition of Monday Night Raw, where he teamed up with Sheamus to suffer defeat at the hands of The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Shortly after this match, Wade Barrett announced his departure from wrestling to focus on other projects. He returned to the company again in August 2020, in a one-off deal which would see him work as a color commentator for NXT. He would later transition into this role full-time. Barrett got promoted to the main roster in 2022 and has since worked on both Raw and SmackDown with different commentary partners.

Main image credit: Imago