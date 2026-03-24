Sycho Sid Announced For The WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

WWE recently announced that Sycho Sid will be joining the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame as a legacy inductee.

Vicious was a major draw for WWE in the 1990s. Over the course of his career, he would win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the Undisputed WWE Championship twice. While most fans remember Vicious for his WWE run, the wrestler also worked in other promotions such as WCW and USWA.

Sycho Sid, whose real name was Sidney Raymond Eudy, passed away from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on August 26, 2024. He is now set for a posthumous WWE Hall of Fame induction.

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Sycho Sid Announced As The Newest Member Of The 2026 Class Of The WWE Hall Of Fame

There has always been a lot of debate among fans over whether Sycho Sid was overrated or underrated. One thing that can’t be denied for sure, however, is that Sid Vicious was one of the nicest people, as recalled by other wrestlers such as Booker T.

Vicious enjoyed a great level of success in his wrestling career. While he wasn’t the best promo on the roster, he had the looks and charisma to make everything he did feel like a big deal.

With Sycho Sid scheduled for induction into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Legacy wing next month, he will join the likes of Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition (Ax and Smash), and Dennis Rodman in the company’s most exclusive pantheon of legends.

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WWE Hall Of Fame Takes Place A Night Before WrestleMania 42

The 2026 Hall of Fame will take place on April 17, 2026. It’ll be held at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The night after, WrestleMania Saturday will take place, followed by Night 2 of WrestleMania.

This year’s WrestleMania features star-studded matchups such as CM Punk vs Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and more.

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Fans in the United States will be able to watch WrestleMania live with ESPN Unlimited. Additionally, fans will get to watch the first hour of both nights on ESPN2 and ESPN, respectively. Most international fans will be able to stream WrestleMania live on Netflix.

Main image credit: WWE.com