WWE Unreal Nabs Three Sports Emmy Nominations

WWE Unreal has received three Sports Emmy Award nominations, the company announced on social media. For those who don’t know, WWE Unreal is a sports docuseries that shares more insights on what goes on behind the scenes in the world of sports entertainment within WWE.

The series premiered on Netflix in July 2025 with five episodes. While WWE Unreal received a mixed reaction from fans, there was clearly enough interest in the series for it to be renewed. The second season was released earlier this year, in January, again with five episodes in total.

Unreal has been produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE itself.

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WWE Unreal Nominated For Sports Emmy Awards In Three Categories

WWE Unreal has been nominated for these Sports Emmy Awards: Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized, Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form, and Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty.

Triple H shared the following message on social media after the announcement:

“WWE: Unreal’s nomination for three Sports Emmys is a testament to the work and dedication of every single individual @WWE whose work makes us run. Also, a massive thank you to our partners who helped bring this show to life and congratulations to all involved in the show and its production.”

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Seth Rollins Says He Hates WWE Unreal And Hasn’t Watched A Single Episode

WWE Unreal has covered several topics such as RAW’s debut on Netflix, John Cena’s heel turn, to Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania 41 return, and more.

When Netflix released its Engagement Report earlier this year, it was noted that WWE Unreal Season 1 received 4.2 million global views. We don’t have viewership data for the second season of the show just yet. Additionally, it was also confirmed in the last episode of Unreal Season 2 that a third season will be released in the summer.

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There are a lot of fans who don’t like WWE Unreal as it “exposes” the business. This also includes several wrestlers such as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Rollins has publicly said that he doesn’t like Unreal. He hasn’t watched it because it makes him feel “dirty.” A lot of fans share the same belief as him.

Main image credit: WWE/Netflix