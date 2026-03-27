Roman Reigns Addresses Cody Rhodes’ Comments About Being Kept Apart On The Street Fighter Set

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had one of the best wrestling storylines in recent WWE history. Both stars went back and forth with each other for over 2 years before Rhodes finally put an end to their storyline with his WrestleMania 40 victory.

Considering this was one of the most personal rivalries in WWE at that time, many fans assumed both stars weren’t done with each other even after headlining two WrestleManias back to back.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a staredown after they won the Men’s WarGames match together. Fans wondered if this was a tease for a future match.

It seems like they were right, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the original WrestleMania 42 plans had Rhodes and Reigns tussle it out in a Hell in a Cell match. However, Seth Rollins’ Crown Jewel injury changed things up.

Rhodes was later defeated by Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Reigns, who won the Men’s Royal Rumble match, chose CM Punk as his WrestleMania opponent. While these stars aren’t colliding at this year’s Show of Shows, it’s not unlikely that they’ll never cross paths again.

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Roman Reigns Says Cody Rhodes Was Nervous Around Him On The Set Of Street Fighter

Since their WrestleMania 40 match, Reigns and Rhodes have interacted with each other on numerous occasions. They even worked in the Street Fighter movie as well. In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes revealed that they were kept apart from each other during the film’s set because people thought they were going to fight with each other. Now, Rhodes has responded to this comment.

Speaking with TMZ, Roman Reigns said this was probably one of Rhodes’ requests because he was “nervous” around him. Here’s the full quote:

“The rumor is, he was requesting that. He was a little nervous that I was showing up. He got there before me and there was only a couple days of crossover. I think he was a little (nervous). You know what it is. The Tribal Chief comes to town and he gets a little nervous. He doesn’t know what to do.” (H/T Fightful)

Street Fighter is set to release on October 16. Roman Reigns plays the role of Akuma, while Cody Rhodes will play Guile.

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