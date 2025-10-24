Reason Why WWE Pulled Bron Breakker From The Raw Battle Royale Revealed

Why is Bron Breakker not fighting CM Punk for the World Title? As fans will know, WWE’s original plan for the World Heavyweight Championship was to have Seth Rollins defend the title against CM Punk on the November 1 Saturday Night Main Event.

However, Rollins suffered an injury at Crown Jewel, which forced WWE to change things up. Punk still had a World Heavyweight Championship match to fight for, but the company needed a replacement for Rollins since he was going to be sidelined until next year.

So they held a tournament to decide Punk’s opponent, and Jey Uso won the match. Fans were understandably not happy with this decision, as they wanted to see someone younger, like Bron Breakker, fight for the belt instead. But for some reason, both Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision were removed from that battle royal by Adam Pearce.

A new Wrestling Observer Newsletter report explains why this didn’t happen.

Why Bron Breakker Wasn’t Part Of The Battle Royale On Monday Night Raw

According to Dave Meltzer, while WWE has plans to put the World Title on Bron Breakker in the future, they don’t want to do it on a Saturday Night Main Event.

It’s a Peacock exclusive and would receive relatively low viewership compared to some of their other shows, it’s why Breakker wasn’t part of the battle royale they did recently on Raw.

“Bron Breakker is expected to end up as World Heavyweight Champion, but WWE have a plan of how and when to execute it, and it happening on an SNME show which is a Peacock exclusive and likely won’t do big viewing numbers was decided to not be the time or the place. So if Breakker wasn’t going to win the title at SNME, there was no reason to put him in the Battle Royal this past Monday and get eliminated.” (H/T Wrestlepurists)

Fans are unhappy with Jey winning, because just a few weeks back, Punk pinned him to become the number one contender for the World Title. Fans wanted to see other wrestlers go at it with Punk for the title, but WWE had other plans.

Jey is also leaning on his bad side lately on WWE television, and it was evident during the battle royale match where he eliminated his own brother alongside LA Knight to win the whole thing.

Could this finally lead to a full-fledged heel turn? Only time will tell. But for now, it’s highly unlikely that “The Cult of Personality” loses his upcoming SNME match against Uso.

If Punk gets the victory, this will be his seventh World Title reign in WWE. His most recent one ended right after he won it because of Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in.

Bron Breakker and Punk have worked with each other before, but never in a one-on-one setting. If the eventual plan is to put the World Title on Breakker, then expect him to feud with Punk again in the upcoming months.

Main image credit: By Zippo9310 – Own work, CC BY 4.0, Link