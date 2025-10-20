Pro Wrestling WWE

CM Punk's WWE Return Reportedly Halted Gallus' Main Roster Plans, Says Wolfgang

CM Punk’s WWE Return Reportedly Halted Gallus’ Main Roster Plans, Says Wolfgang

A lot of rumored plans in WWE never come to fruition. The card is always subject to change, and that’s what happened with former NXT UK stable Gallus.

Wolfgang recently caught up with Kev of the Mic Check with Mr. Anderson podcast and talked about Gallus’ potential run on the main roster. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion revealed that at some point, WWE considered pairing Gallus with Drew McIntyre on the main roster.

But the wrestler believes CM Punk’s return put these plans on the back burner, ultimately going nowhere.

Wolfgang Says Gallus Were Supposed To Start A Program With Drew McIntyre On The WWE Main Roster

Wolfgang said that while the stable was destined for a main roster call-up, these plans kept being delayed. Initially, they were told it would be due in three months, and later that turned into three more months.

They were supposed to align with Drew McIntyre and likely become an unstoppable heel faction.

“We were ready for main roster, even when we got to NXT, it was good to get there and get involved but we were ready to go at the drop of a hat to main roster, and I know for a fact that we were scheduled to be there.

We were like three weeks out, and then three weeks came and they said ‘it’s actually like three months’ and the phrase they used was ‘the can keeps getting kicked down the road’. If you go look at the 2023 Survivor Series program for the main roster, or the 2024 Royal Rumble, there’s no one else in NXT in that, except for Gallus. And we’re right next to a full page spread of Drew McIntyre.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

But then, at Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk returned to WWE. McIntyre started his program with The Cult of Personality shortly after, which Wolfgang suspects is the main reason why Gallus never joined the main roster.

“So I think there was a plan for us to join Drew McIntyre at some point and then CM Punk showed up and the can kept getting kicked down the road and they didn’t need us anymore. And I think they got stuck. ‘This is what we’re doing, we’ll get to it at some point’. They never even considered how else we’re going to do it.”

This is in line with a similar statement made by Gallus’ leader Joe Coffey earlier in June. Coffey said that they were scheduled to do a program with McIntyre on the main roster, but that never happened. Both wrestlers talked about being involved in Survivor Series 2023 or Royal Rumble 2024 programs, but it’s unclear what they were actually referring to.

Either way, this wasn’t just a rumor that circulated backstage. Many fans wanted to see Gallus pair up with McIntyre. They’re all Scottish wrestlers and would probably have a great understanding between them. Unfortunately, Gallus never joined the main roster, and the faction was released collectively in May of this year.

Main image credit: John Manard, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

